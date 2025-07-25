Submit Release
Maryland State Police Aviation Command Helps Locate Two Suspects Involved In Striking A West Virginia State Trooper

Maryland State Police News Release

(MARTINSBURG, WV) – Maryland State Police Aviation Command assisted West Virginia State Police in the search of two suspects that fled the scene of a crash involving a West Virginia State Trooper on Wednesday.  

Shortly before 7 p.m. on July 23, Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 3, based out of Frederick, Maryland, was requested by the West Virginia State Police to assist in the location of two suspects involved in reportedly striking a West Virginia State Police patrol vehicle, which subsequently injured a West Virginia State Trooper.

Upon arrival on the scene, Trooper 3 was informed one suspect was in custody and another male subject remained at large. Trooper 3 began immediately conducting a thorough search of the area, utilizing their MX-15 Wescam camera. Working with ground West Virginia State Troopers, the flight crew tracked the suspect through the woods and across Edsel Avenue, where the additional suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970, and operates a fleet of ten (10) helicopters from seven (7) bases throughout Maryland on a 24/7/365 basis. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends on a great deal of the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS, and law enforcement agencies. 

CONTACT:     First Sergeant Jeffrey Leppert

                     Assistant Commander, MSPAC Western Region

                     jeffrey.leppert@maryland.gov

                     (301) 663-5742

