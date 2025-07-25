Stonehill Unveils New Framework Linking Net Promoter Score (NPS) to Operational Value Creation

New model drives EBITDA growth and reduces churn by embedding NPS insights into customer journeys, process improvement, and automation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading strategy and transformation consultancy, today announced the launch of a new customer experience framework that directly ties Net Promoter Score (NPS) to operational and financial outcomes. This new approach is designed to help private equity firms and mid-market organizations move beyond simple feedback tracking and into structured, value-creating action.

"Most companies measure NPS, but very few know what to do with it," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill Innovation. "We’re helping our clients close the loop, connecting customer feedback to operational gaps, aligning teams around key journey moments, and using AI to uncover insights that actually reduce churn and increase customer lifetime value."

Stonehill’s framework goes beyond traditional survey models by integrating NPS with journey mapping, CSAT analysis, and AI-powered text mining. The result is a closed-loop CX system that identifies friction points, prioritizes initiatives by ROI, and enables organizations to deploy targeted process improvements and automation with confidence.

The firm’s approach has already shown results. In one recent engagement with a multi-site services provider, Stonehill helped reduce churn by 18% and improved satisfaction scores by over 40% within a six-month window. The combination of structured interviews, AI sentiment analysis, and service journey mapping allowed the client to align teams around specific pain points and deploy fixes that created measurable impact.

Key elements of the framework include:

• Integration of NPS with journey mapping and CSAT for a 360° view of customer experience

• Use of AI to analyze qualitative feedback at scale and identify recurring themes

• Prioritization of issues based on impact to customer retention and EBITDA

• CX governance structures tailored for PE-backed and mid-market companies

• Project Management to implement for operational execution, automation, and KPI measurement

Stonehill is also releasing a companion insight report, The State of NPS in Private Equity-Backed Companies: 2025, which analyzes CX performance trends across industries and identifies common missteps and opportunities.

“This isn’t just about improving satisfaction scores, it’s about creating real financial value,” added Pace.

“If you’re not acting on what your customers are telling you, you’re not just missing insights, you’re leaving money on the table.”

For more information or to request the full report, visit www.stonehillinnovation.com/NPS.

