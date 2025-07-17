Stonehill Expands Process Improvement Services with AI-Powered Solutions

Stonehill, a strategy & innovation consultancy, announced continued growth in its process improvement practice driven by demand for real-world AI applications.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading strategy and innovation consultancy, announced continued growth in its process improvement practice, fueled by escalating client demand for operational efficiency, intelligent automation, and practical AI integrations. Organizations across industries are partnering with Stonehill to streamline workflows, eradicate bottlenecks, and future-proof their operations in a rapidly digitizing landscape.

Central to this momentum is the Stonehill AI Lab, a specialized R&D hub engineering agent-based systems and modular AI tools designed to address real-world business challenges. The lab’s expanding portfolio includes off-the-shelf solutions for high-impact areas like lead qualification, proposal generation, customer onboarding, contract review, and KPI dashboards - enabling faster deployment and measurable results.

“We envision it as a versatile toolkit of smart solutions,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “Each project begins with a deep dive into the client’s processes, but we leverage pre-built, adaptable frameworks to customize, prototype, and integrate swiftly - minimizing disruption while maximizing value.”

Stonehill’s holistic approach fuses expert consulting with hands-on implementation, incorporating design thinking and change management to drive adoption and sustained success. Clients rely on the firm for transformative initiatives, including CRM optimizations, enterprise software rollouts, post-merger integrations, and service delivery redesigns.

“In today’s high-stakes environment, executives must achieve more with fewer resources and do it yesterday,” Pace continued. “We cut through complexity, injecting clarity and speed via intelligent automation and AI-driven insights.”

As businesses navigate economic volatility and technological upheaval, Stonehill is committed to delivering pragmatic, scalable innovations that yield immediate operational efficiencies and long-term competitive edge.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps the world’s most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Operating at the intersection of strategy, technology, and design, Stonehill offers specialized services in process improvement, AI implementation, organizational design, and customer experience.

