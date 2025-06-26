Stonehill’s Real Estate Advisory Practice Gains Market Traction with Process Improvement, Automation, and AI

Stonehill, a leading innovation consultancy, announced its Real Estate Advisory Practice has gained attention across the real estate & construction industries.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading strategy and innovation consultancy, announced today that its newly launched Real Estate Advisory Practice has gained significant attention across the real estate and construction industries. The practice has quickly earned a reputation for bringing operational clarity and competitive advantage to developers, brokerages, asset managers, and construction firms through a unique blend of process improvement, intelligent automation, and applied AI.

With Florida’s real estate market evolving rapidly—and similar shifts taking place in high-growth metros like Charlotte, Atlanta, and Dallas—firms are increasingly seeking partners that offer more than traditional development or transaction support. Stonehill’s Real Estate Advisory Practice stands apart by rethinking the operating model of real estate organizations from the ground up, combining strategic consulting with cutting-edge technology implementation.

“The real estate sector is facing mounting pressure to modernize,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “Rising costs, labor shortages, regulatory complexity, and client expectations are forcing firms to reevaluate how they operate. Our advisory practice is helping them not only keep up—but leap ahead—by transforming outdated processes and embracing intelligent systems.”

Stonehill’s offering includes:

• Process Optimization across development, sales, marketing, construction, and back-office workflows

• Automation Strategy using low-code platforms and robotic process automation (RPA)

• AI-Enabled Forecasting & Analysis for deal pipeline management, valuation, and project planning

• SOP Development and KPI Tracking to drive consistency and accountability across projects and teams

Since its soft launch earlier this year, the Real Estate Advisory Practice has partnered with a number of regional and national firms, including high-end residential developers, commercial asset managers, and real estate investment groups. Initial engagements have focused on streamlining permitting workflows, implementing deal tracking systems, automating lead follow-up, and deploying AI models to evaluate build-vs-buy decisions.

The practice draws from Stonehill’s multidisciplinary roots in strategy, design thinking, and data science—bringing a fresh, execution-minded approach to an industry long overdue for innovation.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy based in Tampa, Florida, serving Fortune 500 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.