Romance Novel 'The Last Bridesmaid' Delivers Heartfelt Humor, Love Triangles, and a Quest for Mr. Right

NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pam Carpenter, acclaimed romance author and former actress, has launched her highly anticipated novel, “The Last Bridesmaid.” A witty, feel-good romantic comedy, the book has already earned its place as an Amazon Bestseller, captivating readers with a blend of laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt romance.With a backdrop of career success and a vibrant social life, protagonist Jules seemingly has it all - except when it comes to love. After donning six bridesmaid dresses and enduring one failed engagement, Jules sets herself a bold goal: to find Mr. Right in just sixty days. Hilarity ensues as she navigates awkward blind dates, flirts with temptation, and faces the ultimate challenge of choosing between two irresistible men who could either complete or break her heart."The underlying message of ‘The Last Bridesmaid’ is simple and uplifting - it’s never too late to find love," Carpenter shares. "I want readers to laugh, swoon, and feel seen as they follow Jules’ unforgettable romantic adventures."Drawing inspiration from her own experiences as a single woman in the bustling cities of New York and Los Angeles, Carpenter infuses authenticity and charm into a novel brimming with lovable characters and evocative settings. The book transports readers to destinations like New York, Hawaii, and Los Angeles, adding a sense of wanderlust to an already exciting story.Fun, entertaining, and irresistibly relatable, this novel is the perfect read for fans of contemporary romance, humorous fiction, and anyone who’s navigated the unpredictable world of modern dating.“The Last Bridesmaid” (ISBN: 9781076947581) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Jules has it all… Great career, good looks, best friends… But she has terrible luck with men! Now she’s on a quest to find her Mr. Right, and finds herself caught between to loves on the road to possible heartbreak.A single woman in New York City, Jules panics when she learns that she’s about to become the last one of her friends to find true love. She’s been a bridesmaid six times in the past five years, and after her own broken engagement, she vows to find a husband in sixty days!While obviously suffering from what must be a case of temporary insanity, Jules embarks on a number of dating disasters before finding the perfect guy… Or is he?Will Jules finally get her happy ending?About the Author:Pam Carpenter is the author of The Last Bridesmaid series. A former actress and a native New Yorker, Pam is a lover of the Arts and all things romance. She’s also the proud alum of Howard University and Columbia Business School.

