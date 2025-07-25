Shade Bros Launches New Website to Bring Custom Window Treatments to More Idaho Homes
Shade Bros launches a new website, making it easier for Idaho homeowners to access custom window treatments with expert service and no middlemen.
The new site allows visitors to explore Shade Bros' full range of interior and exterior window treatments, view a gallery of completed projects, and easily request in-home consultations. Residents in Canyon County, Ada County, and neighboring areas can now browse services, view project galleries, and schedule in-home consultations in a few clicks.
Shade Bros was founded by longtime friends Wes Tankersley and Skyler Jackson, who together bring over two decades of combined experience in window treatments, finish carpentry, and customer service. Their shared goal is to deliver expert guidance, honest pricing, and no-nonsense installation—without relying on subcontractors, sales representatives, or franchise systems.
Visitors to the new site will find information on Shade Bros' interior offerings, including custom shades, blinds, shutters, and motorization systems from trusted brands like Norman and Lafayette. The company also leads the way in exterior shading, providing weather-tested motorized screens from MagnaTrack and Corradi USA.
The company focuses on bringing showroom-quality service to the customer's doorstep with service areas spanning Caldwell, Boise, Nampa, Eagle, and Meridian. All services begin with a no-pressure, in-home consultation led by one of the co-owners, followed by precision measuring and professional installation.
To bring the new site to life, Shade Bros partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window covering industry. WTMP provided complete web design, SEO strategy, and lead generation services tailored to the business’ customer base.
"Shade Bros is exactly the kind of company we love to work with—grounded in expertise, built on trust," said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP. "We designed their site to reflect that: clear, helpful, and optimized to support real business growth."
To explore the new website or schedule a consultation, visit www.theshadebros.com.
If you own a window treatment or awning business and want a digital partner who understands your industry, visit www.wtmarketingpros.com to learn more.
Wes Tankersley
Shade Bros LLC
+1 208-997-4233
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.