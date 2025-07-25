New Book Warns of Democracy in Crisis and a Path to Economic Recovery

NH, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Colton’s bold new book, “American Democracy in Peril: The Economic Enslavement of the American People,” sparks an urgent national dialogue on the state of democracy and the economic struggles facing the working and middle class in America. This 186-page analysis offers a sobering yet actionable overview of systemic government issues that have led to economic disparity and political stagnation.Colton examines how the American middle class has eroded over the last five decades, making upward mobility increasingly unattainable and threatening the foundation of the American Dream. The book illuminates deviations within the U.S. government’s framework that diverge from the original fairness and freedom enshrined in the Constitution. By drawing on inspirational quotes from historical leaders and fostering bipartisan dialogue, the author envisions a path to correct course and secure a stable, prosperous future for all Americans.Provocative, inspirational, and cautionary, the book encourages readers to rethink the nation’s trajectory and act collectively for change. Colton delivers a compelling message rooted in solutions rather than division, envisioning a democracy capable of overcoming its current challenges.This unflinching work is a must-read for anyone invested in the intersection of politics, economics, and the future of the country. Discover how small yet powerful modifications to our democratic system can reignite the hope and opportunity that make America unique.“American Democracy in Peril” (ISBN: 9781965340998) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The American working class is trapped in an unfair, rigged game of monkey-in-the-middle that keeps them ever chasing the dream of upward socio-economic mobility. Only by waking to the reality of economic gamesmanship and political rhetoric can we understand the truth and thus recapture the fairness and freedom of the American spirit of democracy.The author examines some of the key economic and political issues of our time and challenges Americans to use their logic and intuition to see through the illusions that bind us to the status quo. Are Americans enslaved by economic and political marketing mechanisms that evolved over the past 250 years? Has a stupefied public been convinced that the status quo is fair and equitable? Does the Constitution protect us from the profiteers who exploit the American working class? Or, as a nation, can we do better?About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

