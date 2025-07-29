ImEx Cargo’s Project Manager Deeti Tarsaria Recognized in Peer-Reviewed Journal for AI Research in Digital Health

“Deeti Tarsaria of ImEx Cargo recognized in PLOS Digital Health for AI research.”

"PLOS Digital Health article co-authored by Deeti Tarsaria.”

ImEx Cargo company logo representing global freight, air cargo, and logistics innovation

Official logo of ImEx Cargo, a woman-owned global logistics company

"ImEx Cargo Celebrates Project Manager Whose Research Bridges Logistics and AI-Driven Digital Health Solutions"

Deeti’s recognition proves how smart ideas drive impact,” said Michelle DeFronzo, CEO of ImEx Cargo. “Her innovation inspires bold thinking across logistics and tech.”
— Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo proudly announces that Deeti Tarsaria, Project Manager and rising star in logistics innovation, has been recognized for her contribution to cutting-edge research published in the prestigious journal PLOS Digital Health. The peer-reviewed article, titled “Analysis of ChatGPT-generated responses to dentistry FAQs,” explores the role of AI in healthcare communication and reflects the caliber of multidisciplinary thinking Deeti brings to the ImEx Cargo team.

As the logistics industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, Deeti’s recognition underscores ImEx Cargo’s commitment to blending technology, data, and human-centered design across global supply chain operations. She plays a key leadership role in the ongoing development of Plug-In Freight Ops™, the company’s proprietary platform that centralizes quoting, booking, tracking, and reporting for airline cargo partners, freight forwarders, and government contractors.

“Deeti’s recognition in PLOS Digital Health is a shining example of what happens when intelligence meets purpose,” said Michelle DeFronzo, CEO of ImEx Cargo.
“Her vision, curiosity, and commitment to innovation inspire us all to think bigger and lead boldly—across every area of logistics, health, and technology.”

Deeti’s contribution to the PLOS research paper highlights the importance of ethical AI, cross-sector collaboration, and emerging technologies in real-world applications. Her efforts reflect a growing trend of logistics professionals working at the intersection of digital health, automation, and global commerce.

This milestone adds to ImEx Cargo’s reputation as a forward-thinking, woman-owned logistics leader and underscores the depth of talent driving its next-generation platforms like ImEx Cargo Academy and Plug-In Freight Ops™.

Founded in 2000 and based in Peabody, MA, ImEx Cargo is a certified WBE, WOSB, DBE, and ACDBE global logistics company providing cargo sales and transportation solutions. As an Airline General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) and government contractor, ImEx specializes in airfreight, ocean freight, domestic trucking, and logistics consulting. Its innovations include the Plug-In Freight Ops™ portal and ImEx Cargo Academy for training the next generation of supply chain professionals.

Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+1 617-515-1215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

How ImEx Cargo Is Redefining Freight with Innovation, Leadership, and Service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ImEx Cargo’s Project Manager Deeti Tarsaria Recognized in Peer-Reviewed Journal for AI Research in Digital Health

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+1 617-515-1215
Company/Organization
ImEx Cargo
1R Newbury Street
Peabody, Massachusetts, 01960
United States
+1 617-515-1215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

ImEx Cargo-Woman-Owned Logistics Company

More From This Author
ImEx Cargo’s Project Manager Deeti Tarsaria Recognized in Peer-Reviewed Journal for AI Research in Digital Health
ImEx Cargo Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Community & Impact in Global Logistics
Breaking Barriers in Cargo: CEO of Woman-Owned Freight Company Considered for National TV Series
View All Stories From This Author