ImEx Cargo Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Community & Impact in Global Logistics

“ImEx Cargo’s Michelle DeFronzo is honored to see the Air Cargo Club of New England scholarship program she helped establish continue to support deserving students.”

“Humbled to see the scholarship program I helped initiate continue to support deserving students through the Air Cargo Club of New England.”

Celebrating a legacy of air cargo, community giving, and next-gen supply chain tech to lead the future of freight logistics.

“Marking 25 years in air cargo logistics shows our commitment to trusted freight transportation solutions and launching our Cargo Portal to lead the future,” said Michelle DeFronzo.”
— Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo, a trusted name in domestic and international cargo logistics for 25 years, proudly announces its milestone silver anniversary. Founded and led by Michelle DeFronzo, an industry trailblazer with over three decades of supply chain leadership, ImEx Cargo continues to expand its mission to connect, move, and deliver with integrity and innovation.

This year, the Air Cargo Club of New England — a cornerstone of the region’s air freight community — celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Indian Ridge Country Club, honoring past presidents like DeFronzo, who served an unprecedented seven-year term. Her legacy of community impact lives on through the Club’s scholarship awards, a tradition she helped establish that has now grown to six scholarships, each symbolizing a decade of dedication.

“I’m humbled to see this vision carried forward,” says DeFronzo. “Giving back to the next generation is at the heart of ImEx Cargo’s mission.”

In addition to her leadership in logistics, Michelle has dedicated nearly a decade to serving Thanksgiving meals to deserving veterans at the ITAM in East Boston and providing Thanksgiving food box giveaways at Shirley’s Pantry in Boston’s Healthy Baby Healthy Food initiative.

As ImEx Cargo looks ahead to the next 25 years, the company is preparing to launch its ImEx Cargo Academy, the innovative Cargo Portal, and a new Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Portal, all designed to empower customers, partners, and the next generation of logistics professionals.

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned cargo sales, government contractor, freight broker, and supply chain solutions leader, providing innovative transportation, logistics, and tracking technology to domestic and international clients.

Stay connected with ImEx Cargo at www.imexcargo.com and request early access to the Cargo Portal and ImEx Cargo Academy.

About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

