ImEx Cargo Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Community & Impact in Global Logistics

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo, a trusted name in domestic and international cargo logistics for 25 years, proudly announces its milestone silver anniversary. Founded and led by Michelle DeFronzo, an industry trailblazer with over three decades of supply chain leadership, ImEx Cargo continues to expand its mission to connect, move, and deliver with integrity and innovation.This year, the Air Cargo Club of New England — a cornerstone of the region’s air freight community — celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Indian Ridge Country Club, honoring past presidents like DeFronzo, who served an unprecedented seven-year term. Her legacy of community impact lives on through the Club’s scholarship awards, a tradition she helped establish that has now grown to six scholarships, each symbolizing a decade of dedication.“I’m humbled to see this vision carried forward,” says DeFronzo. “Giving back to the next generation is at the heart of ImEx Cargo’s mission.”In addition to her leadership in logistics, Michelle has dedicated nearly a decade to serving Thanksgiving meals to deserving veterans at the ITAM in East Boston and providing Thanksgiving food box giveaways at Shirley’s Pantry in Boston’s Healthy Baby Healthy Food initiative.As ImEx Cargo looks ahead to the next 25 years, the company is preparing to launch its ImEx Cargo Academy, the innovative Cargo Portal, and a new Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Portal, all designed to empower customers, partners, and the next generation of logistics professionals.ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned cargo sales, government contractor, freight broker, and supply chain solutions leader, providing innovative transportation, logistics, and tracking technology to domestic and international clients.Stay connected with ImEx Cargo at www.imexcargo.com and request early access to the Cargo Portal and ImEx Cargo Academy.

