'ImEx Cargo Academy Launches to Upskill the Next Generation of Logistics Pros'

ImEx Cargo Academy – Online Training Platform for Future Logistics Leaders Official logo of ImEx Cargo, a woman-owned global logistics company “ImEx Cargo is a proud WBENC Certified Women-Owned Business.” “ImEx Cargo Academy — upskilling the future of freight logistics.”

ImEx Cargo Academy, delivering real-world supply chain education empowering diverse talent to lead the future of global freight.”

“The ImEx Cargo Academy ensures the next generation has real-world supply chain training and the skills to lead tomorrow’s logistics,” said Michelle DeFronzo.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo, a trusted name in global freight logistics for 25 years, proudly announces the official launch of the ImEx Cargo Academy, an online training hub designed to upskill supply chain professionals for the modern world.Led by founder Michelle DeFronzo, an industry trailblazer and advocate for diverse supplier development, the Academy builds on ImEx Cargo’s legacy of innovation and community impact. With real-world courses covering air cargo logistics , government contracting, domestic freight, and supply chain technology, the ImEx Cargo Academy empowers students and partner organizations to fill talent gaps and future-proof their operations.“The ImEx Cargo Academy ensures the next generation has real-world supply chain training and the skills to lead tomorrow’s logistics,” said DeFronzo.As the freight industry evolves with technology and digital transformation, the Academy offers self-paced modules, live workshops, and certifications that help build workforce resilience and open doors for diverse talent.This milestone expansion comes as ImEx Cargo celebrates its 25th anniversary, the upcoming launch of its proprietary Cargo Portal, and its new Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Portal — all designed to connect, train, and scale the global cargo community.ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned cargo sales agent, government contractor, and freight broker providing innovative supply chain solutions worldwide for over 25 years.Explore the ImEx Cargo Academy at www.imexcargo.com/academy and get ready to upskill your team.#ImExCargoAcademy #SupplyChainTraining #LogisticsEducation #WomenInLogistics #FreightLeadership #PlugInFreightOps #BossOfLogistics

"Master the Art of Logistics-Skyrocket Your Career"- ImEx Cargo Academy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.