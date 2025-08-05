'ImEx Cargo Academy Launches to Upskill the Next Generation of Logistics Pros'

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo, a trusted name in global freight logistics for 25 years, proudly announces the official launch of the ImEx Cargo Academy, an online training hub designed to upskill supply chain professionals for the modern world.

Led by founder Michelle DeFronzo, an industry trailblazer and advocate for diverse supplier development, the Academy builds on ImEx Cargo’s legacy of innovation and community impact. With real-world courses covering air cargo logistics, government contracting, domestic freight, and supply chain technology, the ImEx Cargo Academy empowers students and partner organizations to fill talent gaps and future-proof their operations.

“The ImEx Cargo Academy ensures the next generation has real-world supply chain training and the skills to lead tomorrow’s logistics,” said DeFronzo.

As the freight industry evolves with technology and digital transformation, the Academy offers self-paced modules, live workshops, and certifications that help build workforce resilience and open doors for diverse talent.

This milestone expansion comes as ImEx Cargo celebrates its 25th anniversary, the upcoming launch of its proprietary Cargo Portal, and its new Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Portal — all designed to connect, train, and scale the global cargo community.

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned cargo sales agent, government contractor, and freight broker providing innovative supply chain solutions worldwide for over 25 years.

Explore the ImEx Cargo Academy at www.imexcargo.com/academy and get ready to upskill your team.

About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

