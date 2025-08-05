'ImEx Cargo Academy Launches to Upskill the Next Generation of Logistics Pros'
ImEx Cargo Academy, delivering real-world supply chain education empowering diverse talent to lead the future of global freight.”
Led by founder Michelle DeFronzo, an industry trailblazer and advocate for diverse supplier development, the Academy builds on ImEx Cargo’s legacy of innovation and community impact. With real-world courses covering air cargo logistics, government contracting, domestic freight, and supply chain technology, the ImEx Cargo Academy empowers students and partner organizations to fill talent gaps and future-proof their operations.
“The ImEx Cargo Academy ensures the next generation has real-world supply chain training and the skills to lead tomorrow’s logistics,” said DeFronzo.
As the freight industry evolves with technology and digital transformation, the Academy offers self-paced modules, live workshops, and certifications that help build workforce resilience and open doors for diverse talent.
This milestone expansion comes as ImEx Cargo celebrates its 25th anniversary, the upcoming launch of its proprietary Cargo Portal, and its new Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Portal — all designed to connect, train, and scale the global cargo community.
ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned cargo sales agent, government contractor, and freight broker providing innovative supply chain solutions worldwide for over 25 years.
Explore the ImEx Cargo Academy at www.imexcargo.com/academy and get ready to upskill your team.
