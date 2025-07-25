Author’s Acclaimed Book Highlights Mexican Immigrant Contributions

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" was named a 2025 Kansas Notable Book Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an award-winning author

GARDEN CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dennis R. Garcia continues to engage readers across Kansas with Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success, a 2025 Kansas Notable Book. Las Madres is a family saga that chronicles the journey of three generations of strong and resilient women—Candelaria, Rafaela, and Irene—from Mexico to the U.S.

Set in El Paso, Dodge City, and Garden City, Las Madres illuminates the critical role of Mexican workers and their families who built the workhorse that fueled the American economy in the last century, the railways. “That railway infrastructure, those Mexicans built a century ago, stands to this day,” Garcia emphasized. The railway was one of many contributions made by immigrants, then and now.

Garcia’s recent book tour took him to communities across the High Plains where readers related the book’s historical context to their family experiences and challenges, including the 1918 Flu, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and loss of family in World War II.

Book tour attendees compared today’s hostile and cruel campaigns against immigrants with the challenges encountered by their families and the family in Las Madres. “Despite the complexity of today’s issues, readers can look to the experiences of the women in Las Madres and find strength and inspiration to meet the current hostility,” Garcia said.

Recently, Garcia shared the story of Las Madres on High Plains Public Radio He explained that Latinos, after World War II, formed local organizations to assert their rights and privileges, including access to education, employment, medical care, and other community services. Latinas, including Irene, took leadership roles in teaching citizenship and GED classes, raising funds to provide food, clothing, shelter, and scholarship funds for all those in need.

Garcia also explained that during post-war times in both Dodge City and Garden City, Mexican couples became foster parents to remedy the scourge of child separation. He explained that this ancient cruelty of conquerors who used the tool of family separation to subjugate people and communities continues today – the stolen children in African nations, Russians taking children of Ukraine, and the deportation of Latino parents and children by the United States.

Garcia offered a timely reminder: “The future of our nation’s descendants will only benefit by the fair and tolerant responses to today’s immigrants.”

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Your favorite online bookstore

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats: ISBN-13:9780700637980

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

