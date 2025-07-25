JUNK.COM HELPS POWER A DAY OF PATRIOTISM AND PLAY AT 'SALUTE TO HOMETOWN HEROES' IN COLORADO SPRINGS

Junk.com brought the clean-up crew to Colorado Springs! As part of the Touch-a-Truck celebration, families got an up-close look at the company’s signature hauler and met the team behind the scenes.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From sirens to superheroes, the “Salute to Hometown Heroes” celebration brought energy, excitement, and heartfelt gratitude to downtown Colorado Springs — and Junk.com in Colorado Springs was honored to be part of it.

Held at Meanwhile Block and organized by Amplify Events Inc., the free community event welcomed hundreds of families for a full day of family fun and meaningful connections. Junk.com’s bright truck was a crowd favorite at the Touch-a-Truck zone, giving kids a chance to hop in the driver’s seat and learn what it’s like to haul away clutter and make space for what matters.

“This was about more than fun—it was a chance to stand beside our veterans, first responders, and their families to say thank you,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We were proud to roll up with our team and be part of such an impactful day.”

The event also featured food trucks, live music, inflatables, face painting, giveaways, and visits from beloved fairytale characters. Dozens of local vendors and nonprofit organizations shared their services, while therapy horses from Houghton Healing & Therapy made for some truly special photo moments.

Proceeds from the day benefited Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, which provides critical wellness and transition services to military members and their loved ones.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a modern junk removal service built for busy people and businesses. With easy online booking, upfront pricing, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk.com takes the stress out of clean-up. Whether you're clearing out a garage, prepping for a move, or just ready to say goodbye to the clutter—Junk.com hauls it all. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

