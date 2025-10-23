JUNK.COM JOINS THE HAUNT & HARVEST FUN AT MERIDIAN RANCH TRUNK OR TREAT

Junk.com is rolling into Meridian Ranch for this weekend’s Haunt & Harvest Trunk or Treat! Say hello to our team, grab some goodies (including our famous squishy Junk Truck!), and learn how we help keep neighborhoods clean year-round.

Junk Removal Just Got a Whole Lot Sweeter This Season!

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This festive fall season, Junk.com is trading in junk hauls for candy hauls as it joins the Meridian Ranch Trunk or Treat celebration, part of the community’s annual Haunt & Harvest Autumn Market, on Saturday, October 25 from 1–5 PM at the Meridian Ranch Recreation Center (10301 Angeles Rd, Peyton, CO).

Known for turning clutter into clean spaces, Junk.com is rolling into Meridian Ranch with something a little more treat than trick — a decked-out Junk truck filled not with old furniture or appliances, but with good vibes, spirit, and plenty of candy for local families.

“We spend most of our time helping people clear out unwanted junk — so this time, we’re bringing the kind you actually want...candy!” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We love being out in the community, meeting our neighbors, and having a little fun while supporting local events.”

Families can stop by the Junk.com truck during the Trunk or Treat to snap a photo, grab a goodie bag, and learn how the company keeps neighborhoods clean year-round — from same-day junk removal and recycling to donation pickups and local partnerships.

The event, which drew more than 5,000 attendees last year, is one of the region’s largest community Halloween celebrations, featuring decorated trunks, local vendors, food, and festive fall fun.

Event Details

What: Meridian Ranch Trunk or Treat (part of Haunt & Harvest Autumn Market)

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 1–5 PM

Where: Meridian Ranch Recreation Center, 10301 Angeles Rd, Peyton, CO 80831

Who: Presented by Meridian Ranch | Featuring Junk.com and other community partners

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

