Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd Receives Honorary Doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International

Pictured left to right: Dr. Robin West, Dr. Traci Ward. Dr. Veronica J. Byrd, Dr. Tesmesgen Fessehaye, Professor Michelle Boone-Thornton Honorees from the UGCSI ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, July 17th, 2025 World Civility Ambassador and Civility Spokesperson Veronica Byrd displays her official credentials Rapheal Posey of Texas poses with his mother World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd of the USA

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 17, 2025, Veronica Byrd, a renowned World Civility Ambassador from Topeka, Kansas, USA, was awarded an honorary doctorate in Humanities from United Graduate College and Seminary International. The prestigious honor was presented to her at a ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to personal growth and development.Veronica Byrd has dedicated her career to promoting civility and kindness globally. As a World Civility Ambassador, she has traveled to various countries, including Kenya, to conduct workshops and events focused on personal development. Her passion for early childhood education has also led her to work with children from underprivileged communities, providing them access to quality education and growth opportunities.The honorary doctorate in Humanities is a testament to Veronica Byrd's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society. Her work has inspired countless individuals to embrace civility and kindness, creating a ripple effect of positivity in their communities. By receiving this prestigious honor, Veronica Byrd joins the ranks of other esteemed individuals who have made significant contributions to the betterment of society.In her post-ceremony interview, Veronica Byrd expressed her gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the honor to all those who have supported and believed in her mission. She also emphasized the importance of promoting civility and personal growth, saying, "It is our responsibility to create a kinder and more compassionate world for future generations."The honorary degree is the highest accolade awarded by UGCSI, reserved for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to society. Byrd joins an esteemed list of past recipients, including Nobel Peace Prize laureates, renowned scholars, and influential leaders.UGCSI is a globally recognized institution that offers accredited degree programs in fields such as theology, business, and education. The institution is dedicated to promoting excellence in education and empowering individuals to bring about positive change in their communities.The honorary doctorate in Humanities awarded to Veronica Byrd underscores the profound impact one person's actions can have in bringing about positive change. Her ongoing work continues to inspire and uplift communities worldwide, and this recognition adds to her legacy. United Graduate College and Seminary International is proud to honor Veronica Byrd's contributions and looks forward to her continued efforts in promoting civility and personal development.Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon, who conducted the ceremony, expressed his admiration for Byrd's philanthropic work and stated, "Ms. Byrd's contributions to society are truly commendable and have made a significant difference in the lives of many. She is a role model for all of us, and we are delighted to see her receive this well-deserved recognition."

