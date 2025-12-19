Government of Kenya Approves Formation of National Heroes Association

Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ, the Founder, National Chairman, and President of the Order of Dignity and Service Association in Kenya Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West, a National Hero of the Republic of Kenya and Life Member of the Order of Dignity and Service Association (ODSA) Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah, HSC, of Kenya, World Civility Ambassador serving as the Deputy Secretary General of the Order of Dignity and Service Association Official Logo of the ORDER OF DIGNITY AND SERVICE ASSOCIATION (ODSA) - "ALLIANCE OF ALLEGIANCE" Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ both of Kenya, and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West of the USA

Good organizations are focused on attracting people. Great organizations are focused on serving people. The Order of Dignity and Service Association (ODSA) does both.” — Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Government of the Republic of Kenya has formally approved the establishment of a national association representing the country’s distinguished National Heroes. The newly formed organization is officially known as the ORDER OF DIGNITY AND SERVICE ASSOCIATION (ODSA) - "ALLIANCE OF ALLEGIANCE".Order of Dignity and Service Association (ODSA), registered under the Societies Act, Chapter 108, Laws of Kenya (a national nonprofit, nonpolitical association), for individuals recognized, honored, awarded, declared, and certified as National Heroes by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces.In Kenya, a National Hero is someone who has made a profound, selfless contribution to the nation—often through sacrifice, leadership, courage, and service that benefits society as a whole. Recognition is governed by the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014, which establishes the criteria and process for identifying and declaring individuals as national heroes.Under this law, a person may be considered for National Hero status if they have positively contributed selflessly and sacrificed for the country in one or more of the 14 specified functional areas listed in the Act’s First Schedule.The Order of Dignity and Service Association (ODSA) has been founded to unite Kenya’s National Heroes under a single platform dedicated to advancing dignity, service, leadership, and nation-building. The Association comprises individuals whose contributions have significantly shaped Kenya’s development and legacy.Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ, is the Founder, National Chairman, and President of the Order of Dignity and Service Association. Under his leadership, ODSA is well positioned to play a vital role in promoting national unity, institutional excellence, and transformational impact across the Republic of Kenya.In recognition of his global leadership and service, the Association has conferred Life Membership on Dr. Ruben West of the United States, who is also a National Hero of the Republic of Kenya, in honor of his contributions to civility, leadership, and international engagement. Dr. West has also been invited to serve as an official member of the Association’s committee.Additionally, Ambassador Dominic Obadiah, HSC, serves as the Deputy Secretary General of the Order of Dignity and Service Association, bringing his distinguished experience and leadership to the organization’s national mission.Notably, Dr. Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, HSC, OStJ; Dr. Ruben West; and Ambassador Dominic Obadiah, HSC, are all World Civility Ambassadors, credentialed by the Global Civility Leadership Institute, reflecting their shared commitment to principled leadership, ethical governance, and global cooperation.The Order of Dignity and Service Association is committed to advancing change, transformation, and sustainable growth throughout Kenya while honoring the nation’s heroes’ legacy and inspiring future generations to lead with dignity and service.For further information, media inquiries, or official correspondence, please get in touch with the Order of Dignity and Service Association through its leadership offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.