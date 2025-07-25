Professional Race Car Driver Dylan Medler on the podium in Barcelona

Dylan Medler Barcelona July 2025 3

Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler showed amazing driving skills in Barcelona.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medler competed this past week in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe Championship in Barcelona, Spain.Medler showed great form all weekend being the only American driver competing at the top level in EuropeMedler had an amazing start in the Saturday race running in third place when being crashed into from behind ending his Saturday race.On Sunday, Medler once again had a very good start and finished the race in third place.A sensational performance by Medler.Immediately after the race, Medler jumped on his jet to fly to Watkins Glen where Medler will race this coming weekend competing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship.Medler is the 2025 winner of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Race in Monza and most recently finished third in the Italian GT Championship GT Sprint Cup race in Mugello Italy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.