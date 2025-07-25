Instacart’s Ali Miller on AI-Powered Retail Media—Featured on The Intelligent Leader Podcast by Infocepts

Exploring personalization, privacy, and full-funnel strategies in retail media

Retail media is no longer about impressions; it’s about proving business impact.” — Ali Miller, Vice President of Ads Product at Instacart

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retail media landscape is undergoing a seismic transformation—and leaders like Ali Miller , Vice President of Ads Product at Instacart are shaping it. In the latest episode of The Intelligent Leader, host Shashank Garg , CEO and Co-founder of Infocepts, sits down with Ali to explore how data, technology, and consumer behavior are redefining digital advertising in commerce.With prior leadership roles at Google and YouTube, Ali brings a unique perspective to an industry at the crossroads of AI innovation, privacy compliance, and full-funnel marketing strategies. The discussion unpacks the strategic bets powering Instacart’s growth—from CTV activations during the Olympics to data clean room integrations with partners like LiveRamp—all built on a foundation of trust and transparency.“Retail media is no longer about impressions; it’s about proving business impact,” Ali notes, highlighting Instacart’s rigorous incrementality models and pursuit of MRC accreditation, a rare step in the category. Meanwhile, AI is revolutionizing personalization, with generative and agentic AI helping brands automate campaign analysis, optimize budgets, and reduce manual lift—game-changers for emerging advertisers.Shashank complements these insights with his view on why data strategy and interoperability are essential for scaling such ecosystems. He emphasizes that retail media success requires not just technology but a consumer-first mindset-“Build for the shopper, lead with trust, and keep simplifying a fragmented landscape.”From shoppable media formats that close the loop in under an hour to Instacart’s Carrot Ads powering partner networks, this episode reveals why retail media isn’t just about ads—it’s about building a connected, commerce-driven future. Listen now to hear how Instacart and industry leaders are shaping this evolution.

