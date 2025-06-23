Infocepts Unveils Real-World Agentic AI Use Cases Powered by AWS Nova & Bedrock

Practical AI, Real Results: Infocepts’ AI Task Force Delivers

Our Agentic AI solutions—built on AWS Nova and embedded into Decision360—are transforming the way enterprises make decisions. These assistants are not just smart, they’re purposeful—taking action.” — Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder, Infocepts

WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After announcing its AI Task Force earlier this year to accelerate AWS Nova experimentation, Infocepts has now revealed the tangible outcomes of that initiative—real-world Agentic AI solutions, built and battle-tested across key enterprise functions and fully integrated into Decision360, Infocepts' enterprise-grade Decision Intelligence platform.These solutions go beyond chatbot-style interactions—they are intelligent, task-oriented agents designed to assist, recommend, and take action, enabling faster, smarter decision-making across functions. Thanks to the foundational capabilities of AWS Bedrock, the speed and accuracy of AWS Nova, and the enterprise grounding of AWS Q, these AI Assistants deliver context-aware outcomes from structured and unstructured data alike.Sales Assist – Your AI-Powered Sales Co-PilotSales Assist, now available through Decision360, acts like a proactive sales teammate embedded in your CRM and sales tools. It helps business development teams:- Identify top-priority opportunities based on historical trends and current pipeline health- Surface key contacts and summarize recent engagement for any account- Draft personalized follow-up emails with context-aware insights- Suggest next-best actions to move deals forward- Generate meeting prep and account intelligence on demand- Integrate seamlessly with enterprise applications to act on the recommended next steps- Automate processes that frees up bandwidth of front-end personnelWith Nova’s fast and intelligent responses, Sales Assist helps sellers focus on conversations that convert—accelerating outcomes without adding to their workload. Tariff Assist – Simplifying Trade & Compliance DecisionsTariff Assist helps procurement and finance leaders to navigate the complexities of trade classification and compliance with ease. It helps them:- Evaluate supplier performance against enterprise procurement policies- Analyze financial impact of tariffs, to help understand potential cost increases- Identify alternate suppliers to reduce dependency on tariff affected products- Monitor global events to provide early warning signals on disruptions- Track inventory levels in near real-time to reorder supplies when stock is low- Ensure that all imports and exports comply with the latest tariff regulationsLeveraging the multimodal capabilities of AWS Nova, the solution consumes variety of data sources such as enterprise supply chain data, subscribed news information, competitive intelligence, policy data such as import & export policies from sources like WTO, supplier information from other third-party sources such as DBSS – turning complexity into clarity. HR Assist – The Talent Partner You Didn’t Know You NeededHR Assist, built into Decision360 for HR teams, supports the full employee lifecycle:- Reimagines onboarding by offering great employee experience- Closed-loop system that allows leaders to track progress of their actions and adjust intervention strategies based on performance- Answers employee queries around policies, benefits, and procedures- Shortlists candidates by matching resumes to open roles- Summarizes employee feedback and sentiment from surveys- Helps draft personalized performance reviews or HR communications- Surfaces retention risks and recommends targeted interventionsPowered by AWS Q and Nova, HR Assist understands enterprise-specific terminology, enabling truly personalized responses grounded in your organizational context.Why It Matters: The Agentic AI Advantage“At Infocepts, we believe real progress in AI comes not from experimentation alone, but from solving real-world problems at scale. Our Agentic AI solutions—built on AWS Nova and embedded into Decision360—are already transforming the way enterprises make decisions. These assistants are not just smart, they’re purposeful—taking action, not just offering insights. This is AI made real.” — Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder, InfoceptsInfocepts has moved past experimentation—they’re helping clients deploy, scale, and realize value from AI today. Explore how Infocepts' AI Assistants can transform your business. Schedule a custom walkthrough with Infocepts.

