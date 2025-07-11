Infocepts Expands its AI Governance Platform 'DiscoverYai' to Support Governance for Dataiku-Powered Models

Infocepts expands DiscoverYai to support AI governance for Dataiku models, enabling enterprises to scale responsible, compliant, and transparent AI adoption.

WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts announces the expansion of DiscoverYai , its enterprise-grade AI governance solution, to now support governance for AI models built on Dataiku. Designed to bring clarity, control, and compliance to AI adoption, DiscoverYai enables organizations to govern AI initiatives across a variety of enterprise platforms—ensuring responsible innovation at scale.As AI adoption accelerates across industries, so does the need for robust governance that provides transparency, traceability, and trust. DiscoverYai addresses this need by offering a unified layer of governance over applications and ML models, no matter where they are built—from custom ML pipelines to low-code platforms like Dataiku.“With DiscoverYai, we're enabling enterprises to scale AI responsibly across platforms,” said Kumar Amitesh Pandey, President at Infocepts. “Our collaborative partnership with Dataiku strengthens our mission to make AI adoption safe, explainable, and compliant—while accelerating time-to-value.”DiscoverYai, a fully managed platform, empowers teams with resources—including product, expertise, and support—to leverage AI-driven insights while focusing on driving the business forward. It quickly pinpoints AI-appropriate use cases, offers deep insights with ethical AI practices, and ensures optimal deployment with full support, seamlessly integrating AI into existing processes and products.With the integration of Dataiku’s Govern Node, DiscoverYai now provides:- End-to-end visibility into ML model usage- Policy-driven compliance scoring- Model documentation, risk tagging, and audit trails- Real-time alerts and access controls for sensitive workflows“As organizations mature in their AI journeys, governance is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical. Infocepts' DiscoverYai brings much-needed clarity and control to AI deployment on Dataiku, enabling our joint customers to innovate responsibly while accelerating value”, said Elizabeth Taye Mohler, VP-Partner Strategy Advisor at Dataiku. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI with transparency, trust, and impact,” she added.Infocepts DiscoverYai is built for enterprise leaders who want to innovate without losing control, providing the tools they need to scale AI responsibly while maintaining oversight, compliance, and agility.Ready to simplify AI governance across platforms like Dataiku? Talk to Infocepts experts to see DiscoverYai in action.

