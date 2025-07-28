Tequila Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

Tequila Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Tequila Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Recently, the tequila market size has been experiencing unprecedented growth. It is expected to grow from $14.13 billion in 2024 to $15.83 billion in 2025, a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 12.1%. This significant growth can be attributed to a shift in cultural and lifestyle patterns, the increasing popularity of cocktails, the trend towards premiumization and craft beverages, globalization of tequila consumption, and focused marketing and branding strategies.

The tequila market is projected to see continued rapid growth in the coming years, increasing to a staggering $24.21 billion by 2029, at an annual growth rate of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this prediction include the influence of millennial and Gen Z consumers, expanding cocktail culture, premiumization and brand diversification, increasing global affinity for Mexican spirits, as well as the adoption of sustainable and ethical practices. As we move forward, the tequila market is expected to see key trends shaping the forecast period with the exploration of non-agave spirits, globalization, international market growth, innovative packaging and design, growth of the digital marketing and e-commerce sectors, and various cultural and educational initiatives feeding into this robust growth rate.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Tequila Market?

Among the various factors aiding the growth of the tequila market, a significant one is the growing consumers’ inclination towards agave-based spirits. The agave alcohol, a drink brewed from the fermented sap of the maguey agave plant, has been traditionally manufactured in central Mexico for centuries. The popularity of these agave spirits continues to grow, particularly in the United States, with more and more Americans investing in Mexican imports. This rising demand is already leading to retail changes, with stores increasing shelf space to accommodate increasing tequila sales. According to a CNBC report in February 2022, sales of agave-based spirits increased by 30.1% year on year to reach 5.2 billion USD, underscoring the impact of growing consumer inclination to these spirits on the tequila market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Tequila Market Share?

The global tequila market comprises various key industry players such as Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Limited, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Diageo plc, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd., and El Grado Tequila LLC, to name a few. Several brands are engaging in market innovation, aiming to solidify their position in the industry. One such example is Diageo, a UK-based multinational alcoholic beverage company, which launched its premium tequila product, Astral Tequila, in the US, with an all-new aesthetic and a distinctive recipe produced in a new distillery.

How Is The Global Tequila Market Segmented?

The tequila global market also highlights the segmentation of the tequila market. The market can be segmented based on its type into Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Other Types. In terms of purity, the market is divided into Premium Tequila, Value Tequila, Premium and Super-Premium Tequila, and Ultra-Premium Tequila. Also, the market is categorized by its distribution channels into On-Trade and Off-Trade. This report further dissects into subsegments including Silver Blanco, Unaged Blanco under Blanco; Oak Aged Reposado, Barrel Aged Reposado under Reposado; and Standard Añejo, Extra Añejo under Añejo, to name a few.

What Are The Leading Region In The Tequila Market?

On a global scale, North America stood as the dominant region in the tequila market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the global tequila market during the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in the tequila market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

