Indonesia’s top CIOs & IT leaders embraced future-ready innovations at digitalCIO 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Standing true to every speculation, the world’s largest archipelago witnessed the most strategic forum for its leading technology moguls, encompassing a wide range of domains. Convening the most elite Chief Information Officers and IT leaders, digitalCIO 2025 on 15 – 16 July at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, addressed Indonesia’s most pressing technology concerns alongside powering a grand showcase of cutting-edge solutions.From the integration of data and GovTech to navigating a new frontier of human-AI collaboration, the 2-day event left no stone unturned in disseminating the most in-demand intel concerning economy-lifting digital technologies.A stellar lineup of industry-leading behemoths stood at the heart of the show. For instance, EmbedIT demonstrated how forward-thinking organizations are turning AI and data opportunities into tangible business outcomes, answering the crucial question: How are CIOs shaping the Next Era of Innovation with AI & Data?Through the course of their intriguing session, they highlighted crucial points including:• Why 2025 is Southeast Asia’s AI “tipping-point year”• Changes CIOs are facing and how they make a difference• A “Monday-morning playbook” to support every CIOSome of the most compelling topics at this year’s agenda were, ‘How CIOs Can Leverage Gen AI and Low-code for Rapid Innovation’, ‘Navigating a new frontier of Human-AI Collaboration’, ‘Sovereign & Ethical AI: Power, Privacy, Principle’, ‘Evolving from Hybrid to Multi-Cloud’, ‘App Modernization’ and ‘Cybersecurity in an Era of Complexity’ and more.EmbedIT also took centre stage at the exhibition hall to power a grand showcase of advanced technologies along with a host of other global organisations including but not limited to Huawei Cloud, OutSystems, Ping Identity, Creatio, Indocyber Global Teknologi, Workato, EDB PostgresAI, Ingram Micro, TiDB, and Liferay.Considering the scale and impact of the event that was second to none, clubbed with an assembly comprising none other than the industry’s top visionaries and expert minds, digitalCIO 2025 quite evidently surpassed its counterparts in the region.With a long-standing legacy of hosting APAC’s and MEA’s most recognized events, the organizer – Tradepass continues to champion public-private collaborations at the highest levels, gradually becoming the most trusted force in shaping future-ready economies.It came as no surprise that digitalCIO 2025 received an inauguration of the highest order. For the opportune moment the Director at Tradepass, Gijesh Menon was joined by luminaries like Dr. Ismail Ismail, Secretary General, Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) and Dini Maghfirra, Director of Data for Development & Digital Government, Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS).Closely following the conclusion of the 2025 edition, the CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Ranjan Jena took a moment to speak his mind on the event’s massive success, “Despite being one of the newest feathers in our cap, digitalCIO has emerged as a steppingstone towards acclimatizing Indonesian organisations with next-gen tech developments and keeping them abreast of the global trends that’re shaping the future of technology. While this year’s show might be over, the digital leaps will continue and digitalCIO will come back in 2026 to facilitate bigger disruptions for ASEAN’s largest economy”.For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

