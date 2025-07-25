Award-Winning Documentary Feature 'Unspoken' Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

The film examines the 1946 Moore’s Ford lynching, the unsolved murders of four African American sharecroppers by an unmasked white mob in Georgia, and explores the scars it left through new historical research and exclusive interviews.

Powerful film confronts the lasting impact of the 'Last Mass Lynching in America'

MONROE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Unspoken,” an award-winning documentary about the “Last Mass Lynching in America,” is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the United States and the United Kingdom. The film examines the 1946 Moore’s Ford lynching, the unsolved murders of four African American sharecroppers by an unmasked white mob in Georgia, and explores the scars it left through new historical research and exclusive interviews from residents of the nearby half-Black, half-white, small Southern town.The feature film traces the struggle of segregation, the Civil Rights Movement and school integration in Monroe, a city of 15,000 that served as the hub of Georgia cotton production in the 1900s. It aims to spark dialogue and open paths toward reconciliation in communities across America still shaped by racial and socioeconomic divides.“Learning our history of racial injustice from the people who lived it helps us more clearly see it in the present so we can come together to combat it,” said filmmaker and Monroe resident Stephanie Calabrese.“Unspoken” is available in the U.S. at www.amazon.com/dp/B0F27FKDNV and in the U.K. at www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0F27DW6WK . A set of companion resources, including a timeline that places the film’s events within the context of broader history and a discussion guide for personal or group reflection, are available at www.unspoken.film ABOUTUnspoken has received critical acclaim and multiple awards, including the Audience Choice Award at the Macon Film Festival, the Special Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival and Best Documentary at the Reedy Reels Film Festival. It was an official selection at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, Portland Film Festival and Cinema on the Bayou. The film has screened at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, the University of Georgia, Emory’s Oxford College and Morehouse College. It received a 5-star rating and Editor’s Choice from Video Librarian, and streams on Kanopy for educational institutions and libraries.Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese is an award-winning interdisciplinary creative. Her photo documentary “Hometown: A Documentary of Monroe, Georgia” was featured in The New York Times LENS, and her work has appeared in Time, Forbes.com, LIFE.com, Digital Photo, Professional Photographer, Photo.net and The Bitter Southerner. She has produced visual storytelling projects for UPS, The Coca-Cola Company, CARE International and Georgia’s Department of Family and Child Services. She is the author of the best-selling “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World Through Photography”, published by Pixiq, Focal Press and Ilex Press (now Octopus).

