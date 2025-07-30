Cellairis Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

Mobility Solution Provider Addresses Distraction-Free, Tech-Savvy Classrooms

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis , a mobile device accessories and solutions provider with more than 25 years of experience, announced an expanded partnership with TD SYNNEX , a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem to continue serving the needs of the education market.With the recent introduction of its CyberSystem , which includes the Cyber Pouch, Cellairis has further expanded into the edtech space to help address the growing issue of mobile distractions in classrooms. The Cyber Pouch is a signal-disabling, student-friendly phone pouch that prevents incoming and outgoing communication, reducing disruptions while allowing devices to remain safely within reach in case of emergencies.“Cellairis is honored to expand its partnership with TD SYNNEX to distribute the CyberSystem through their extensive reseller network, a simple way to solve the distracted student problem,” said Taki Skouras, Co-Founder and CEO of Cellairis. “Mobile device distractions have become a pressing issue in classrooms nationwide by impacting focus, academic performance, and student mental health. Working with a trusted partner like TD SYNNEX will help us provide our system to quickly and positively impact this nationwide problem.”This partnership offers a more extensive network of resellers and customers access to Cellairis’ full suite of mobile device solutions, including device accessories, repair services, and their newly launched Cyber Pouch and CyberSystem, a revolutionary solution designed to support distraction-free learning environments in schools nationwide."TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, SVP of Strategic Procurement at TD Synnex. "With Cellairis added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."Through TD SYNNEX, resellers and education-focused IT providers can now offer the Cellairis CyberSystem, including the Cyber Pouch and Cyber Stand, to K-12 and higher education institutions seeking simple, effective solutions to foster distraction-free learning environments. Additionally, Cellairis’ trusted mobile accessories and repair services are now available to enterprise customers looking to extend the lifespan and functionality of their device fleets.To explore Cellairis’ product lineup available via TD SYNNEX, visit https://www.cellairis.com or learn more about the CyberSystem at MyCyberSystem.com.##About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of today’s essential devices. As part of its commitment to improving education environments, Cellairis introduced the CyberSystem, which includes the patented Cyber Pouch, supporting schools nationwide in creating distraction-free, tech-savvy classrooms. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis continues to serve both consumer and enterprise markets. For more information, visit www.cellairis.com About TD SYNNEXTD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com , follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

