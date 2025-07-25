Michaela Nielsen Appointed CEO of Soarin Group, Signaling Bold Growth in IT and HR Services

Soarin Group Soarin Group

Michaela Nielsen named CEO of Soarin Group, bringing bold leadership to premium IT and HR services in Nebraska, Florida, and beyond.

Michaela brings the perfect blend of clarity, empathy, and bold leadership to take Soarin Group to new heights.” — Tom Nielsen, Founder Soarin Group

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soarin Group, a nationally recognized leader in Managed IT and HR Services, proudly announces the appointment of Michaela Nielsen as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Known for her visionary leadership and transformative impact on organizational culture, Nielsen brings a people-centered approach and a results-driven mindset to Soarin Group’s next chapter of growth.

As a seasoned executive with deep expertise in human capital strategy, employee engagement, and operational excellence, Michaela’s leadership marks a pivotal moment for the company. Her appointment positions Soarin Group to expand its influence in the IT and HR sectors, elevating its already strong reputation for premium, values-driven service.

“Soarin Group was built on the belief that small and mid-sized organizations deserve enterprise-level service with a human touch,” said Tom Nielsen, Founder of Soarin Group and one of the foremost experts in IT Managed Services for the SMB market. “Michaela has the clarity, empathy, and boldness to lead us into the future and I couldn’t be more confident in her ability to build on our legacy. At Soarin, we live by the value of Legacy Over Currency, and Michaela exemplifies that in every decision she makes.”

As CEO, Michaela Nielsen will lead the continued expansion of Soarin Group’s two core service pillars:

Premium IT Services: Strategic technology leadership, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, and responsive managed support that empowers organizations to stay secure and competitive.

Human Resources Consulting: End-to-end HR solutions including compliance, risk management, recruiting, payroll administration, and performance optimization rooted in culture and designed for scale.

With clients in numerous states, Soarin Group will continue to deliver high-impact results across the U.S., while maintaining a strong focus on the Nebraska and Florida markets, particularly the Tampa Bay region, where demand for expert-led, relationship-first services is accelerating.

Nielsen’s leadership is grounded in practical expertise and emotional intelligence. Her ability to align workforce strategy with business objectives has made her a sought-after consultant for growth-stage companies, nonprofits, and government organizations alike.

“This company has always stood for doing what’s right for our people, our clients, and the communities we serve,” said Michaela Nielsen. “I’m honored to lead a team that believes in working hard, solving problems with empathy, and building something bigger than themselves.”

Michaela’s appointment reflects Soarin Group’s commitment to evolving with the needs of modern organizations. In a time when technology and talent are equally vital to success, Soarin offers a rare blend of IT and HR expertise under one strategic roof.

Tom Nielsen, who founded Soarin Group on a single, powerful principle - "We Care" - has built the company around unmatched care and excellence for SMBs. That guiding philosophy remains at the heart of everything Soarin does. Tom will continue to play a key role in shaping the company’s strategic technology direction while maintaining core client relationships. With decades of experience in IT architecture, cybersecurity, and business operations, he remains a trusted voice for clients and a foundational force behind Soarin’s continued success

The company’s future is centered on what it does best: pairing smart, proactive service with a deep understanding of the human and technical challenges businesses face.

About Soarin Group

Soarin Group is a premium provider of Managed IT and HR Services for small and mid-sized businesses. Built on the core belief that “We Care” is more than a motto, it’s a strategy. Soarin delivers enterprise-level expertise with a boutique level of care. From cybersecurity to employee engagement, Soarin helps organizations thrive by combining technical excellence with human understanding. With headquarters in Nebraska and a growing footprint in Florida, Soarin Group serves clients across multiple states while maintaining its focus on relationship-based, results-oriented service.

Website: www.soaringroup.com

Connect with Michaela Nielsen: linkedin.com/in/justmichaela715

Connect with Tom Nielsen: linkedin.com/in/tnielsen91

Media Contact: media@soaringroup.com | (402) 875-9525

