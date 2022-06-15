SOARIN Group is the preferred IT & HR provider for the Behavior & Mental Health Industry

Soarin Group

By partnering with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, SOARIN Group is able to provide IT & HR Solutions across the United States.

LINCOLN, NE, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOARIN Group announces the successful partnership with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

For over 25 years, SOARIN Group employees have been providing IT & HR Services to the Behavioral & Mental Health industry throughout the midwest. SOARIN Group operates as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Human Resources (HR) Director for several of those organizations. Over the past year, and in conjunction with Jason's Heart, Inc., SOARIN Group has been expanding into many communities nationally to work specifically with organizations that deliver mental health and substance use services.

"We are always engaged in how to help our clients make sure their focus is on building their organizations to the best of their ability to serve their clients. We have always been successful in making sure that both IT & HR problems just go away" , says Tom Nielsen, CEO of SOARIN Group. "With the partnership with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, we will be able to help more organizations across the United States stay true to their mission.

"The nonprofit community is facing so many challenges when it comes to people and performance. There is an old school thought process that is just not working anymore", says Michaela Nielsen, Chief Heart Officer of SOARIN Group. "Tom and I have been working very hard over the past year to develop real and tangible solutions to fight the ever growing People and Technology problems in these organizations.

SOARIN Group will launch their Tampa, Florida location on July 1st, 2022. SOARIN Group is positioned to add Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota & South Dakota in the coming months.

Founded in 2016, Soarin Group has helped organizations of all sizes create a heightened awareness when it comes to leveraging technology and people to grow their business. Soarin Group partners with organizations in providing outsourced IT and HR Solutions. As your Chief Information Officer (CIO), we will ensure that your technology systems are strategically designed, secured and supported 24/7. You will also have a dedicated IT department and help desk for all your employees. As your HR Director, we will make sure that your people are on the same page, there is a great employee culture, and you have compliant policies and procedures for the organization. Please visit www.soaringroup.com for more information.

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a 501(c)(3) association and the unifying voice of organizations that deliver mental health and substance use services in America. Please visit www.thenationalcouncil.org for more information.

Jason’s Heart is a one-year full time paid apprenticeship program focused on economic stabilization by developing career skills for low to moderate income (LMI) individuals. Jason’s Heart provides employment training through a classroom setting and on the job experiences. Please visit www.jasonsheart.org for more information

SOARIN Group: Provider of IT & HR Services