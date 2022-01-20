Jason’s Heart Flips the Nebraska Workforce Playing Field

Jason's Heart

Industry icons, Tom & Michaela Nielsen, grow their team to deploy the first US Department of Labor approved Apprenticeship Program for Technology & Media.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason’s Heart announces the industry changing launch and approval of Nebraska’s first IT & Media Apprenticeship Program.

Jason’s Heart is a local 501c3 Non-Profit Organization based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Apprenticeship Program provides a base income for Apprentices while they learn and earn a certificate in Technology and Media. The program consists of in-class learning and on-the-job training, over 12 months, with internal mentors who guides them through the program until graduation.

Jason’s Heart has been developing custom content tailored to Apprentices who are Veterans, experienced substance use issues or addiction, those who have faced incarceration and low-to-moderate income individuals . “Our team/program seeks to raise the tide for all people and to reach out and provide a hand-up in support of the most vulnerable in our communities”, says Matt Fuller, Program Director of Jason’s Heart.

Jason’s Heart is, at its very core, People Helping People and stands firmly on the vision of ensuring a program that is structured, fun and intense. Jason’s Heart believes that even though we have all made mistakes, it does not mean we cannot move beyond our past.

As the coined “Great Resignation” continues growing, this local group is finding innovative ways to tackle workforce problems and shortages from a new angle. Jason’s Heart is on a mission to challenge stagnant development practices and revitalize the Nebraska Workforce.

