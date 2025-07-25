Dr. Robert Malone Returns to London Real for Explosive Live Interview on Trump, the CDC, and the Future of Vaccine Policy

Dr. Robert Malone goes live on London Real to discuss Trump, the CDC, and his new role shaping U.S. vaccine policy from the inside

Dr. Malone is stepping into a critical position of influence at a time when the stakes couldn’t be higher.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real is proud to welcome back Dr. Robert W. Malone, the original inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, for a landmark live interview broadcasting at 5pm UK / Noon ET, exclusively on the Digital Freedom Platform.

This marks Dr. Malone’s seventh appearance on the program and comes at a critical moment in American and global health policy. With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Dr. Malone has re-entered the national spotlight, now playing a key role in shaping the future of vaccine policy in the United States. Recently appointed to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) by former London Real guest Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Malone is now positioned at the heart of a movement to bring long-overdue reform to the U.S. public health system.

He is joined on the committee by another London Real favourite, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration. Together, they are working from the inside to expose and dismantle what they describe as decades of entrenched corruption within the CDC and its close ties to Big Pharma. Their mission is nothing short of revolutionary, aiming to restore integrity to medical science and return informed consent and transparency to the public.

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, London Real founder and host Brian Rose described this as “one of the most important interviews we’ve ever done.” He continued, “Dr. Malone is stepping into a critical position of influence at a time when the stakes couldn’t be higher. We’re going to cover everything from Trump’s war on the global health-industrial complex to the lingering damage caused by COVID-era policies. The public deserves to hear this.”

In this wide-ranging, uncensored conversation, Dr. Malone will share his perspective on how U.S. vaccine policies are being rewritten behind closed doors, why he supports President Trump’s approach to challenging the dominant health narrative, and how Big Tech, Big Pharma, and federal agencies continue to suppress dissenting voices in science and medicine. He will also reflect on the personal and societal consequences of the COVID-19 era and what lies ahead in the ongoing battle for medical freedom and scientific truth.

This exclusive interview will be streamed live and in real time on the Digital Freedom Platform, a censorship-resistant space built by London Real to protect free speech and offer a platform to voices often silenced by mainstream media.

The live event airs today, Friday, July 25, at 5pm UK / Noon ET, and can be viewed only at https://freedomplatform.tv. Viewers around the world are invited to tune in for what promises to be a powerful and unfiltered discussion about the future of public health, personal liberty, and the war on truth.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 5pm UK / Noon ET

Platform: Digital Freedom Platform (https://freedomplatform.tv/malone)

About London Real

London Real is a media platform founded by Brian Rose, dedicated to promoting free speech, uncensored conversations, and alternative viewpoints in politics, health, and culture. With over a billion views globally and interviews featuring thought leaders such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Martin Kulldorff and Pete Hegseth.

