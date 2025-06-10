World-Renowned Relationship Coach Sadia Khan to Host Exclusive Live Zoom Q&A Session with London Real

World-Renowned Relationship Coach Sadia Khan to Host Exclusive Live Zoom Session with London Real

Explore the Truth About Modern Love in a Special Interactive Event on June 11 at 7PM UK / 2PM EST

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where dating apps, career demands, and emotional burnout have complicated romantic relationships like never before, London Real is proud to present a timely and transformative live event with one of the world’s most in-demand relationship coaches: Sadia Khan.

On​ June 11 at 7:00 PM UK / 2:00 PM EST, Khan will appear live via Zoom for a candid, interactive Q&A discussion on the current state of modern love, hosted by London Real founder Brian Rose.

The session, titled “Love, Truth, and Transformation”, invites participants to not only listen in but actively engage with Khan in real time. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to submit personal questions, uncover practical tools for connection, and explore proven strategies for lasting love.

“Modern relationships are more complex than ever,” said Brian Rose. “This is why Sadia Khan’s work resonates with so many. She brings clarity, truth, and compassion to a subject that affects every one of us: love.”

From endless swiping to rising divorce rates, today's romantic landscape is fraught with challenges. Whether it's the frustration of finding the right partner, the struggle to maintain intimacy in long-term relationships, or the impact of trauma and emotional fatigue, millions are searching for answers.

Khan, an experienced psychologist, speaker, and coach, has dedicated her career to helping people heal from heartbreak, build self-worth, and cultivate the kind of emotional bonds that last. Her refreshingly honest approach has made her a viral voice in the world of personal development, and her online presence reaches millions each month.

Her appearance on London Real offers a rare chance for participants to interact directly with her in an intimate, live setting.

Attendees of the live Zoom call will get direct access to Sadia Khan, with the opportunity to ask personal relationship questions, insights into why modern dating often feels broken, and what to do about it and proven tools for building deeper connection, intimacy, and emotional safety in relationships.

This isn't a pre-recorded masterclass or one-sided talk; it's a dynamic conversation designed to spark real breakthroughs.

“Love isn’t supposed to be this confusing,” Khan has said. “But we’ve lost touch with emotional intelligence, personal responsibility, and the inner work that makes healthy love possible. This event is about rediscovering that.”

The LIVE Zoom session with Sadia Khan and Brian Rose will take place on:

Wednesday, June 11 2025

7:00 PM UK / 2:00 PM EST

londonreal.tv/zoom

Registration is free, but spaces are limited, and early sign-up is strongly encouraged.

To register, visit: londonreal.tv/zoom now.

Sadia Khan is a highly sought-after relationship coach and psychologist known for her direct, compassionate insights into love and healing. With a global following and a growing media presence, she has transformed thousands of lives by teaching people how to break destructive patterns and cultivate authentic emotional connection.

Founded by Brian Rose, London Real is an independent media platform that hosts some of the world’s most inspiring thinkers, change-makers, and truth-tellers. With millions of viewers worldwide, London Real is on a mission to empower individuals through thought-provoking content and live events that challenge the status quo.

Don’t miss your chance to be in the room for one of the most important conversations about love in today’s world. Join Sadia Khan and Brian Rose and take the first step toward transforming your relationship with love… Forever.

