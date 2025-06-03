Robert Kiyosaki Returns to London Real for Explosive Ninth Appearance Live on June 4, 2025

Robert Kiyosaki Returns to London Real for Explosive Ninth Appearance

Legendary personal finance guru Robert Kiyosaki is appearing exclusively on London Real where he will be discussing crypto, the new US administration and more.

One day. One moment. One truth bomb after another. This is the kind of real talk you just don’t get from legacy media.” — Brian Rose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global financial education icon Robert Kiyosaki is set to return to London Real for his ninth appearance in what promises to be one of the most powerful and hard-hitting interviews of the year. The live broadcast will air on June 4, 2025, at 5pm UK / 12pm EST, exclusively on London Real TV.

Renowned for his no-nonsense approach to money, mindset, and economic independence, Kiyosaki has become a household name through decades of pioneering work in financial literacy, passive income strategies, and wealth-building frameworks.

From his bestselling classic Rich Dad, Poor Dad to his early advocacy for cryptocurrency and DeFi, Kiyosaki continues to be one of the most influential voices in global finance.

But this time, he’s coming back to London Real at a crucial inflection point.

“The world is a very different place than it was a year ago,” says Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real. “We’ve got a new administration in the White House, the crypto space is booming again, DeFi is evolving at lightning speed, and at the same time, millions are still struggling under the weight of a global cost-of-living crisis. Robert has never been more relevant.”

In a broadcast that pulls no punches, this live, uncensored conversation is expected to cover a wide spectrum of critical financial topics, including why centralised finance is failing, how inflation is silently stealing wealth from families across the globe, the most powerful opportunities emerging in crypto, DeFi, and passive income and practical strategies for building personal financial freedom in uncertain times.

“This interview is not for the faint-hearted,” adds Rose. “Robert’s message is clear: if you want to survive and thrive in this changing economy, you have to stop waiting for governments or institutions to save you. You need to take ownership of your financial education.”

And with over 30 years at the forefront of popular finance, Kiyosaki brings more than just theory: he brings decades of lived experience, bold predictions, and a commitment to economic self-empowerment.

Since his last appearance on London Real nearly a year ago, seismic shifts in global finance have accelerated. The White House has transitioned leadership, global inflation remains high, and digital assets are once again capturing public attention.

Kiyosaki’s timing is no accident.

He has long advocated for decentralised solutions, gold and silver, and self-education as tools of financial liberation; themes that are more urgent now than ever. With new waves of interest in blockchain, tokenisation, and digital autonomy, Robert is expected to double down on his support of DeFi and alternative wealth strategies in this appearance.

And with millions around the world feeling the squeeze of rising prices, debt, and economic insecurity, Kiyosaki’s unapologetic views on wealth-building are likely to strike a chord.

The livestream will air globally on June 4 at 5pm UK / 12pm EST, exclusively on London Real TV. Audiences can access the stream for free by visiting the London Real website.

To help audiences get ready, London Real has also made available a curated collection of Robert Kiyosaki’s previous appearances on the platform, offering insights from his very first interview with Brian Rose to his recent takes on digital asset economies.

“One day. One moment. One truth bomb after another,” says Rose. “This is the kind of real talk you just don’t get from legacy media.”

Viewers are encouraged to set reminders, invite friends and family, and prepare for what could be a life-changing conversation about money, freedom, and the future.

Founded in 2011, London Real is an independent broadcast platform committed to challenging the status quo, promoting freedom of speech, and hosting uncensored conversations with thought leaders, visionaries, and change-makers from around the world. With over 2,000 episodes and millions of viewers globally, London Real has become one of the world’s leading platforms for long-form interviews that tackle the issues mainstream media avoids.

Legal Disclaimer:

