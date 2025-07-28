Small Modular Reactor Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Small Modular Reactor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecasted landscape of the global small modular reactor market expectantly suggests exponential growth across the coming years, according to fresh findings from inside the sector. This journey will observe a staggering increase from $0.27 billion in 2024 to an estimated market size of $0.67 billion by the year 2025, at a booming compound annual growth rate CAGR of 152.1%. The supportive pillars of this growth can be traced back to various factors including regulatory support, increasing electricity demand, along with the overarching concern for energy security and the imperative requirement for carbon emission reduction.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Small Modular Reactor Market Size?

Looking ahead, the small modular reactor market size is projected to push its own limits, with anticipated growth to $2.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 41.7%. The supportive stanchions here are a growing inclination and focus towards clean energy solutions, demand for flexible power generation options, rising concerns about climate change, interest in nuclear power, and expanding applications in the industrial sector.

The rise of new industry players and technological advances, digitization and automation integration, customization and modularization of reactor designs are some of the crucial emerging trends driving the forecast period. Moreover, the role in supporting renewable energy integration and the development of hybrid energy systems cannot be downplayed.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Small Modular Reactor Market?

Understanding the motivators of the small modular reactor market's growth involves casting light upon the global energy security crisis. This crisis is characteristic of a region or country grappling with significant issues in supplying reliable, affordable energy for its populace. Small Modular Reactors or SMRs bring forth a solution, with their capacity for flexible power output. These reactors come equipped to adjust electricity generation swiftly in response to changes in demand, catering to the specific needs of industries and remote communities.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Small Modular Reactor Market?

Key small modular reactor market industry stakeholders playing instrumental roles in shaping the small modular reactor market include global powerhouses such as General Electric Company, Hitachi, Korea Electric Power Corporation KEPCO, State Power Investment Corporation SPIC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, to name a few.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The small modular reactor market?

With the spotlight on innovative solutions, these players have been progressively focusing on products such as single-loop pressurized water reactors PWR. The PWR is a compact and scalable nuclear reactor design, offering enhanced safety features and potential cost-effectiveness in comparison to traditional powerhouse nuclear plants.

How Is The Small Modular Reactor Market Segmented?

The small modular reactor market, analyzed in the report, has been segmented through multiple lenses. These include reactor type, power rating, deployment, and application. Further sub-categorizations within these aspects weave a detailed, intricate tapestry of the marketplace for a granular perspective.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Small Modular Reactor Market?

Asia-Pacific stands tall as the dominating region in the small modular reactor market as of 2024, also tipped to be the fastest-growing region on the block in the forecast period. The researched regions encompass the likes of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

