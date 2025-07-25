Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Benguela Muds and Cape Canyon Marine Protected Areas

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is pleased to announce that the Minister has approved the publication of the draft management plans for the Benguela Muds Marine Protected Area and Cape Canyon Marine Protected Area for public comment. The draft management plans for the two Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) have been prepared in accordance with sections 39, 40 and 41 of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act, 2003 (Act No. 57 of 2003) (the Protected Areas Act).

The management plans do not give or take away rights in the MPAs. The zonation of the relevant MPA, the kinds of activities allowed and the specific provisions relating to each MPA are contained in the relevant set of regulations for each MPA. The management plans are an important tool for the collective management of the MPAs and are a key planning tool for the current and future management of MPAs.

During the development of the management plans, various workshops, meetings, and focus groups were undertaken to ensure relevant stakeholders participated in shaping the plans. The stakeholder engagement meetings for the Benguela Muds and Cape Canyon management plans were attended by various stakeholders, including representatives from the fishing industry, national and provincial government, municipalities, small-scale fishers and non-government organisations.

The draft management plans are available for public review and comment for a period of thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of notification of the plans’ availability for comment in the newspaper. Any comments received after the specified timeframe may be disregarded.

Copies of the draft management plans can be downloaded from the Department's website: https://www.dffe.gov.za/oc_strategyframework

