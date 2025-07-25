Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Crash
CASE#: 25A4006516
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Chris Santic
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-585-8695
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2025 at approximately 2306 hours
STREET:703 US RT 5, VT
TOWN: East Thetford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rabbit Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Emory Richardson
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
VEHICLE #2
N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/24/2025 at approximately 2306 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on US RT 5 near Rabbit Road in the town of East Thetford, VT.
Investigation revealed vehicle one left the travel portion of the road before traveling along an embankment. The vehicle then flipped on its roof coming to a stop blocking both lanes of travel. The operator and passenger sustained minor injuries during the incident and were transported by EMS to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Dartmouth, NH. Troopers were assisted by Thetford Fire Department and Upper Valley Ambulance.
