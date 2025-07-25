Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4006516

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Chris Santic

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-585-8695

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2025 at approximately 2306 hours

STREET:703 US RT 5, VT

TOWN: East Thetford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rabbit Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emory Richardson

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

 

VEHICLE #2

 N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/24/2025 at approximately 2306 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on US RT 5 near Rabbit Road in the town of East Thetford, VT.

Investigation revealed vehicle one left the travel portion of the road before traveling along an embankment. The vehicle then flipped on its roof coming to a stop blocking both lanes of travel. The operator and passenger sustained minor injuries during the incident and were transported by EMS to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Dartmouth, NH. Troopers were assisted by Thetford Fire Department and Upper Valley Ambulance.

 

 

Trooper Chris Santic

Vermont State Police

Troop A – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

