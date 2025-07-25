6th Pan-Pan Day held successfully to boost Pangyo startup ecosystem with global acceleration program

Private IR session in progress during the 6th Pan-Pan Day 1:1 investor meetings at the 6th Pan-Pan Day Kevin Kwon of KILSA Global delivers a lecture during the 6th Pan-Pan Day

6th Pan-Pan Day connects 11 Pangyo startups with global investors, advancing Korea’s startup ecosystem through IR, seminars, and global acceleration support.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan-Pan Day (short for “Expanding the playing field in Pangyo”) initiative, designed to support startups aiming for global expansion, continues with monthly programs. This practical support initiative focuses on helping startups enter overseas markets.The global acceleration program is anchored at Pangyo Startup Campus and organized by the Techno Valley Planning Team of the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator , with operations led by startup accelerator Y&ARCHER . The program prioritizes tangible outcomes.As part of this initiative, the 6th Pan-Pan Day of the 2025 Global Acceleration Program, aimed at revitalizing the Pangyo startup ecosystem, was held successfully on Thursday, July 24, at THE LINK within the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley.The event featured a Private IR session, 1:1 investor meetings, and a global expansion strategy seminar, creating a space for meaningful connections between promising Korean startups and domestic and international investors.A total of 11 startups participated in the Private IR session, presenting their technologies and market visions.Nexpotsolution introduced ‘AllmyTAG,’ a Layer-Based QR Code Authentication Solution for Genuine Products, emphasizing its competitiveness in the anti-counterfeiting market. DEEPVELO showcased Agricultural Water Treatment Devices for Enhancing Farm Productivity, highlighting potential applications in smart farming.Refundy presented its Automated Tax Refund Solution for overseas purchasing businesses. Mirrorroid demonstrated its AI/AR-powered personalized beauty service. PITEN proposed a Natural P10 Material for Itch Relief based on skin immune regulation.SOFT LANDERS introduced a Transaction and Payment Platform for Relocation Services. HOP unveiled an Autonomous Navigation and Control System for indoor drones and robots, capable of operating without GPS. A.PLA by NALBI showcased its AI-powered 3D motion generation solution aimed at improving content production efficiency.Cure-in presented its Automated MR Image-Guided Breast Biopsy Robot System for precise and swift medical procedures. Taiga proposed Mosslab, a Moss-Based Indoor Lifestyle Innovation Device. PolyGom introduced its High-Quality Photo Image and 3D Content Creation Solution, emphasizing its utility in the creative industries.Major domestic and international venture capital firms, including 500 Global, Colopl Next, and Nautilus Investment, participated in the investor meetings, holding customized 1:1 consultations with the startups to facilitate real investment opportunities.As a side event, a global expansion strategy seminar was held featuring Kevin Kwon, Country Director of Korea at KILSA Global , who gave a lecture on “Southeast Asia Market Trends and Entry Strategies.” Drawing on his practical experience and case studies in Singapore, Kwon offered strategies for not only entering but also successfully localizing and raising investment.He also introduced the evolution of KILSA Global’s service model, from market entry consulting (KILSA 1.0), to BD as a Service (KILSA 2.0), and finally to a co-founder-style global business-building approach (KILSA 3.0). He emphasized the importance of sharing risks with startups through a co-founder mindset.The 6th Pan-Pan Day marked a significant milestone for startups seeking to expand globally, offering strategic insights and direct investment connections, and making a substantial contribution to Pangyo’s global startup ecosystem expansion.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.