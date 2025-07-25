Unlocking AI’s Full Potential: Why Visibility, Behaviour, and Real-World Metrics Matter More Than Ever

Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global push towards enterprise-wide AI adoption accelerates, many organisations — especially Global Capability Centers (GCCs) — find themselves standing at a critical crossroads. The promise of AI is immense, yet the value realised remains limited, patchy, and often confined to isolated teams or experimental use cases."At ProHance , we’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the world’s leading technology and consulting firms, helping them turn AI aspirations into measurable impact. And if there’s one thing that stands out clearly — it’s this, technology alone isn’t enough. It’s what you see, measure, and manage that defines success," says Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance.The AI Readiness Gap: A Tale of Two RealitiesAccording to industry studies by leading consulting firms - BCG and Zinnov, there’s a growing gap between leadership’s vision for AI and what’s actually happening on the ground. While CEOs talk transformation, teams struggle with tool adoption, skill mismatches, and behavioural resistance. The result? A readiness gap that stalls momentum and stifles ROI.This is where ProHance plays a transformative role by making AI adoption visible, measurable, and actionable. ProHance offers a comprehensive AI visibility framework that gives enterprises an unmatched lens into how, where, and why AI is (or isn’t) being adopted. Our real-time analytics reveal adoption patterns, task-level effort allocation between AI and traditional tools, and early signals of disengagement — enabling managers to respond with agility and precision.Here’s how we help enterprises bridge the AI value gap:• Understand Behaviour: Track how employees interact with AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Diagram. Are they actively experimenting, passively using, or resisting change?• Identify Gaps: Reveal which teams are lagging, which skills are lacking, and where workflows can be automated for better productivity.• Drive Change: Enable personalised nudges and targeted skilling initiatives to embed AI in daily operations—not just pilots or PoCs.Real-World Impact: Two Stories of SuccessIn a recent engagement with a global IT and business process consulting firm, our analytics revealed a 25.6% improvement in ChatGPT adoption within just three months. This wasn’t about flashy dashboards or blanket training — it was about pinpointing real usage patterns and tailoring change interventions accordingly.In another case, two development teams were compared: one that had embraced GenAI tools like chatbots for API development and backend setup, and another relying on traditional methods. The result? The AI-powered team achieved up to 16% effort optimisation — accelerating delivery cycles and freeing up time for higher-value tasks. These insights provided a replicable blueprint for other teams to follow.Scaling Transformation: From Insights to Enterprise-Wide AI ROIAI adoption isn't just a tech implementation challenge — it's a human behaviour and change management puzzle. That’s why ProHance doesn’t just provide data visibility — it helps organisations by spotting resistance early by tracking inconsistent usage and idle time, diagnose role-based adoption to identify successful practices worth scaling and enable sustainable change by embedding AI usage insights into performance metrics, training programs, and team KPIs."Will your organisation merely experiment with AI — or will you lead a scalable, sustainable transformation? With ProHance, you gain real-time analytics on AI adoption; actionable insights into workforce behaviour and a proven framework for measurable AI ROI. AI transformation is not just about deploying tools —it’s about enabling your teams to use them well, consistently, and at scale. At ProHance, we’re here to help you unlock the full potential of AI — across every team, workflow, and outcome," says Sharma.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organisation with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organisation towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key objectives.ProHance, a global leader in workplace analytics and operations enablement, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or log onto www.prohance.net

