President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Northern Cape Provincial Executive, 25 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 25 July 2025, lead an engagement between the National Executive and the Provincial Executive of the Northern Cape on catalytic projects to drive economic growth and service delivery.

The engagement will take place in Kimberley under the theme, “A Nation that Works for All”.

The visit will be the sixth engagement between the National Executive and Provinces following interactions between the President and the Provincial Governments of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

The President will meet with Provincial Government Executive Members, led by Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul, as well as Executive Mayors from the five district municipalities in the Northern Cape.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior Government officials.

The President’s engagement is aligned to the commitment made during the 2024 Budget Speech to collaborate closely with provincial and local governments to improve the lives of citizens and broaden economic opportunities.

The Provincial Executive will present to the President its five-year program in alignment with the priorities of the 7th Administration and in the context of South Africa hosting the G20.

The meeting will afford the Northern Cape Provincial Government an opportunity to engage the President and Cabinet on the development opportunities and challenges in the Province and its constituent municipalities.

Media will be able to cover the President’s opening address.

Accredited members of the media are invited as follows:

Joint Government Meeting

Date: Friday, 25 July 2025

Time: 09h00 (media to arrive from 08h00)

Venue: Sol Plaatje University, Kimberley, Northern Cape Province

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

Naledi Gaosekwe, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 067 417 3648

E-mail: gaosekwen@ncpg.gov.za

