Tech Meets Motherhood: Australian Mom Builds $10K/Month Business from Home Using AI and Automation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent CEPR (Center for Economic and Policy Research) analysis, 47% of U.S. workers are at risk of job displacement due to automation over the next decade. As entry-level and routine roles evolve or disappear, many mothers are proactively seeking flexible, tech-enabled career paths that let them earn from home while staying present for their families.Recent data also shows that 60% of women with children are exploring entrepreneurship, with many preferring flexible, part-time business models over traditional corporate roles.Ana Mitrovic, a mom of two based in Sydney, is one of them. After reinventing herself in a new country, she’s now earning a consistent $10,000 AUD per month while working just three hours a day — all from home. Ana’s journey is one of resilience , reinvention, and smart use of technology. She arrived in Australia from Croatia at 16 years old, without speaking a word of English. Today, she’s built a family-first business using tools like ChatGPT and automation platforms — allowing her to run a global digital business while staying fully present with her children.“I wanted to create a life where I didn’t have to choose between income and presence,” says Mitrovic. “Now I get to raise my kids, build a business I love, and do it all on my terms.”With platforms like Unbounce, Zoom, and AI-assisted content tools, more women are opting for alternative routes to the traditional corporate path — and finding that success doesn’t have to come at the expense of family life.“This isn’t just about income — it’s about empowerment,” says Rachel Krider, co-founder of Prosperity Of Life and Ana’s business mentor. “Technology has opened new doors, but the real transformation happens when women step into ownership of their time, mindset, and goals.”Ana credits much of her growth to the Prosperity Of Life community — a global network of entrepreneurs and parents focused on personal development and values-driven business. In her early years, she immersed herself in the company’s transformational product line, learning to shift her mindset, overcome self-doubt, and develop her leadership voice. That foundation helped her grow into a confident communicator — and positioned her to build a successful business that now supports her family’s lifestyle.“I’ve made friends from all around the world. Weekly Zooms, live events, local catch-ups — it’s more than training. It’s support, connection, and shared vision,” says Ana.As more families seek flexibility and financial stability, Ana’s story highlights a powerful trend: when technology meets intention — and motherhood meets community — women thrive.Prosperity Of Life is a global provider of personal development education and entrepreneurial training. Through high-impact digital courses and leadership programs, the company helps individuals create more freedom, confidence, and success in their lives and businesses.

