Tech Meets Motherhood: Australian Mom Builds $10K/Month Business from Home Using AI and Automation

Ana Mitrovic smiling in a field of daisies, representing the freedom and fulfillment of building a successful work-from-home business as a mom using modern tools and AI.

Ana Mitrovic embraces the freedom she’s created — building a $10K/month business from home while staying grounded in what matters most.

Family at the heart of it all — Ana Mitrovic’s success as a work-from-home mom is powered by purpose, technology, and the freedom to be fully present.

Building dreams side by side — Ana and her husband Goran share a vision for freedom, family, and financial independence through their values-driven lifestyle.

Pizza on the go, memories in the making — Ana’s work-from-home lifestyle gives her the freedom to travel, be present, and savor the everyday moments with her kids.

Exploring the world together — Ana and her family enjoy the freedom to travel thanks to a business that fits around their lifestyle, not the other way around.

Ana shows how tech and self-leadership can unlock real freedom for moms. She’s built success without sacrificing what matters most.”
— Shane Krider
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent CEPR (Center for Economic and Policy Research) analysis, 47% of U.S. workers are at risk of job displacement due to automation over the next decade. As entry-level and routine roles evolve or disappear, many mothers are proactively seeking flexible, tech-enabled career paths that let them earn from home while staying present for their families.

Recent data also shows that 60% of women with children are exploring entrepreneurship, with many preferring flexible, part-time business models over traditional corporate roles.

Ana Mitrovic, a mom of two based in Sydney, is one of them. After reinventing herself in a new country, she’s now earning a consistent $10,000 AUD per month while working just three hours a day — all from home.

Ana’s journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and smart use of technology. She arrived in Australia from Croatia at 16 years old, without speaking a word of English. Today, she’s built a family-first business using tools like ChatGPT and automation platforms — allowing her to run a global digital business while staying fully present with her children.

“I wanted to create a life where I didn’t have to choose between income and presence,” says Mitrovic. “Now I get to raise my kids, build a business I love, and do it all on my terms.”

With platforms like Unbounce, Zoom, and AI-assisted content tools, more women are opting for alternative routes to the traditional corporate path — and finding that success doesn’t have to come at the expense of family life.

“This isn’t just about income — it’s about empowerment,” says Rachel Krider, co-founder of Prosperity Of Life and Ana’s business mentor. “Technology has opened new doors, but the real transformation happens when women step into ownership of their time, mindset, and goals.”

Ana credits much of her growth to the Prosperity Of Life community — a global network of entrepreneurs and parents focused on personal development and values-driven business. In her early years, she immersed herself in the company’s transformational product line, learning to shift her mindset, overcome self-doubt, and develop her leadership voice. That foundation helped her grow into a confident communicator — and positioned her to build a successful business that now supports her family’s lifestyle.

“I’ve made friends from all around the world. Weekly Zooms, live events, local catch-ups — it’s more than training. It’s support, connection, and shared vision,” says Ana.

As more families seek flexibility and financial stability, Ana’s story highlights a powerful trend: when technology meets intention — and motherhood meets community — women thrive.

About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a global provider of personal development education and entrepreneurial training. Through high-impact digital courses and leadership programs, the company helps individuals create more freedom, confidence, and success in their lives and businesses.

KIRSTY GOLDSWORTHY
Prosperity Of Life
+1 303-800-6052
email us here
Ana Mitrovic shares how she built a $10K/month work-from-home business using AI tools — all while raising two kids and living life on her terms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

About

Prosperity Of Life: Empowering Lives Through Opportunity and Transformation Prosperity Of Life is a global leader in personal development and entrepreneurial success. With a mission to empower individuals to create their own path to prosperity, the organization provides transformative education, tools, and opportunities that enable people to unlock their full potential. At the heart of Prosperity Of Life is a commitment to fostering growth—both personally and professionally. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and a supportive community, individuals gain the confidence, skills, and mindset needed to achieve lasting success. Guided by the principles of integrity, innovation, and empowerment, Prosperity Of Life stands as a trusted partner for those who aspire to build a life of financial freedom, personal fulfillment, and impactful leadership.

Learn About Prosperity Of Life

