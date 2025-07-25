Illegal Alien Caught Dragging Trafficked Woman Back to Captivity Arrested After His Removal Proceedings Were Terminated by Biden Administration

ICE immediately lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien will never be released into American communities

WASHINGTON — On July 15, 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer for Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo, an illegal alien from Honduras, charged by local police with kidnapping and assault. This criminal illegal alien is suspected of sex trafficking and assaulting a Chinese woman.

According to local reports, Carcamo “kept the sex-trafficking victim hostage for five days without food or water — while he beat her and sexually assaulted her.” A nearby Ring doorbell camera recorded Carcamo picking up the victim on the street and abducting her. Local reports say he is also accused of tying her up, punching, and raping her.

“This accused kidnapper and suspected sex trafficker was just one of the countless criminal illegal aliens who inexplicably had their removal proceedings terminated by the Biden Administration and were allowed to remain in the country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are being locked up and will no longer be allowed to terrorize American communities. Our message is clear: criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

Carcamo illegally entered the United States at the southern border on November 24, 2020. Under the Biden Administration, ICE filed a motion with an immigration judge to have his removal proceedings terminated.

On September 8, 2023, a judge granted the Biden Administration’s motion.

Following his arrest for kidnapping and assault, ICE, in accordance with the Laken Riley Act, issued a detainer for his arrest to ensure this criminal illegal alien will never be released into American communities.

