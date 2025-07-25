Criminal Illegal Alien Charged for Attempting to Stab ICE Officers and Detainees at 26 Federal Plaza Facility in New York City

Violent illegal alien was released in the United States under President Biden

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced federal charges against Bass Ndiaye—an illegal alien from Senegal—for assaulting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and other detainees with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

ICE arrested Ndiaye on July 17, 2025, and took him to the 26 Federal Plaza immigration processing center in New York City, New York. On July 18, while awaiting processing at 26 Federal Plaza, Ndiaye took a pair of scissors and attempted to stab ICE officers. He also attempted to injure approximately one dozen other detainees. Our brave ICE law enforcement successfully disarmed Ndiaye and saved the other detainees.

“ICE arrested Bass Ndiaye, an illegal alien from Senegal, who attempted to stab law enforcement officers and more than a dozen other detainees. This criminal illegal alien who was released into the country under President Biden will face justice for his violent crimes.” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE law enforcement is facing an 830% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem stands with the brave men and women of law enforcement as they risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens and protect Americans.”

Ndiaye was arrested on October 22, 2023, by Border Patrol at the southern border and then released into the country by the Biden administration.

Ndiaye has been charged with one count of assaulting an officer of the U.S. using a deadly or dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

