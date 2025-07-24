Senate Bill 940 Printer's Number 1080

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - transmission into adjacent spaces, including, if possible,

using sound attenuation insulation.

(6) Include a chair and table, countertop or desk. The

chair must be upholstered, cushioned, have armrests, a high

back and be of standard seating height.

(7) Provide at least one electrical duplex outlet next

to where an individual may be seated.

(8) Contain a waste receptacle.

(9) Meet standard office-level illumination and

ventilation requirements.

(10) Not be a restroom, toilet stall, storage room or

janitor's closet.

(d) Discretionary specifications.--The following

specifications may be included in a lactation room:

(1) A sink or be adjacent to a kitchenette, breakroom or

women's restroom with a sink installed in casework to provide

the space necessary to clean equipment and containers.

(2) A refrigerator.

(3) Additional electrical outlets throughout the room

for greater flexibility in room use and furniture placement,

including GFI outlets near a sink location.

(4) A paper towel and soap dispenser or, if the room

does not contain a sink, a wet wipe dispenser.

(5) Outlets for voice or data access to allow for

possible multipurpose use.

(6) A mirror, that is, if possible, full-length.

(7) Lockers or other facilities to store personal items

and equipment.

(8) A coat hook.

(9) Exterior hardware that displays the word "occupied"

