Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,057 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 940 Printer's Number 1080

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - transmission into adjacent spaces, including, if possible,

using sound attenuation insulation.

(6) Include a chair and table, countertop or desk. The

chair must be upholstered, cushioned, have armrests, a high

back and be of standard seating height.

(7) Provide at least one electrical duplex outlet next

to where an individual may be seated.

(8) Contain a waste receptacle.

(9) Meet standard office-level illumination and

ventilation requirements.

(10) Not be a restroom, toilet stall, storage room or

janitor's closet.

(d) Discretionary specifications.--The following

specifications may be included in a lactation room:

(1) A sink or be adjacent to a kitchenette, breakroom or

women's restroom with a sink installed in casework to provide

the space necessary to clean equipment and containers.

(2) A refrigerator.

(3) Additional electrical outlets throughout the room

for greater flexibility in room use and furniture placement,

including GFI outlets near a sink location.

(4) A paper towel and soap dispenser or, if the room

does not contain a sink, a wet wipe dispenser.

(5) Outlets for voice or data access to allow for

possible multipurpose use.

(6) A mirror, that is, if possible, full-length.

(7) Lockers or other facilities to store personal items

and equipment.

(8) A coat hook.

(9) Exterior hardware that displays the word "occupied"

20250SB0940PN1080 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 940 Printer's Number 1080

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more