Senate Bill 940 Printer's Number 1080
PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - transmission into adjacent spaces, including, if possible,
using sound attenuation insulation.
(6) Include a chair and table, countertop or desk. The
chair must be upholstered, cushioned, have armrests, a high
back and be of standard seating height.
(7) Provide at least one electrical duplex outlet next
to where an individual may be seated.
(8) Contain a waste receptacle.
(9) Meet standard office-level illumination and
ventilation requirements.
(10) Not be a restroom, toilet stall, storage room or
janitor's closet.
(d) Discretionary specifications.--The following
specifications may be included in a lactation room:
(1) A sink or be adjacent to a kitchenette, breakroom or
women's restroom with a sink installed in casework to provide
the space necessary to clean equipment and containers.
(2) A refrigerator.
(3) Additional electrical outlets throughout the room
for greater flexibility in room use and furniture placement,
including GFI outlets near a sink location.
(4) A paper towel and soap dispenser or, if the room
does not contain a sink, a wet wipe dispenser.
(5) Outlets for voice or data access to allow for
possible multipurpose use.
(6) A mirror, that is, if possible, full-length.
(7) Lockers or other facilities to store personal items
and equipment.
(8) A coat hook.
(9) Exterior hardware that displays the word "occupied"
20250SB0940PN1080 - 4 -
