Senate Bill 941 Printer's Number 1081

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - (4) Provide visual privacy to the space by modifying or

covering windows, sidelights and doors.

(5) Provide sound privacy to the space to minimize sound

transmission into adjacent spaces, including, if possible,

using sound attenuation insulation.

(6) Include a chair and table, countertop or desk. The

chair must be upholstered, cushioned, have armrests, a high

back and be of standard seating height.

(7) Provide at least one electrical duplex outlet next

to where an individual may be seated.

(8) Contain a waste receptacle.

(9) Meet standard office-level illumination and

ventilation requirements.

(10) Not be a restroom, toilet stall, storage room or

janitor's closet.

(d) Discretionary specifications.--The following

specifications may be included in a lactation room:

(1) Provide a sink or be adjacent to a kitchenette,

breakroom or women's restroom with a sink installed in

casework to provide the space necessary to clean equipment

and containers.

(2) Contain a refrigerator.

(3) Contain additional electrical outlets throughout the

room for greater flexibility in room use and furniture

placement, including GFI outlets near a sink location.

(4) Contain a paper towel dispenser and soap dispenser

or, if the room does not contain a sink, a wet-wipe

dispenser.

(5) Contain outlets for voice or data access to allow

for possible multipurpose use.

20250SB0941PN1081 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30