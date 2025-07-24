Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,057 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 941 Printer's Number 1081

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - (4) Provide visual privacy to the space by modifying or

covering windows, sidelights and doors.

(5) Provide sound privacy to the space to minimize sound

transmission into adjacent spaces, including, if possible,

using sound attenuation insulation.

(6) Include a chair and table, countertop or desk. The

chair must be upholstered, cushioned, have armrests, a high

back and be of standard seating height.

(7) Provide at least one electrical duplex outlet next

to where an individual may be seated.

(8) Contain a waste receptacle.

(9) Meet standard office-level illumination and

ventilation requirements.

(10) Not be a restroom, toilet stall, storage room or

janitor's closet.

(d) Discretionary specifications.--The following

specifications may be included in a lactation room:

(1) Provide a sink or be adjacent to a kitchenette,

breakroom or women's restroom with a sink installed in

casework to provide the space necessary to clean equipment

and containers.

(2) Contain a refrigerator.

(3) Contain additional electrical outlets throughout the

room for greater flexibility in room use and furniture

placement, including GFI outlets near a sink location.

(4) Contain a paper towel dispenser and soap dispenser

or, if the room does not contain a sink, a wet-wipe

dispenser.

(5) Contain outlets for voice or data access to allow

for possible multipurpose use.

20250SB0941PN1081 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 941 Printer's Number 1081

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more