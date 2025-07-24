Senate Bill 941 Printer's Number 1081
(4) Provide visual privacy to the space by modifying or
covering windows, sidelights and doors.
(5) Provide sound privacy to the space to minimize sound
transmission into adjacent spaces, including, if possible,
using sound attenuation insulation.
(6) Include a chair and table, countertop or desk. The
chair must be upholstered, cushioned, have armrests, a high
back and be of standard seating height.
(7) Provide at least one electrical duplex outlet next
to where an individual may be seated.
(8) Contain a waste receptacle.
(9) Meet standard office-level illumination and
ventilation requirements.
(10) Not be a restroom, toilet stall, storage room or
janitor's closet.
(d) Discretionary specifications.--The following
specifications may be included in a lactation room:
(1) Provide a sink or be adjacent to a kitchenette,
breakroom or women's restroom with a sink installed in
casework to provide the space necessary to clean equipment
and containers.
(2) Contain a refrigerator.
(3) Contain additional electrical outlets throughout the
room for greater flexibility in room use and furniture
placement, including GFI outlets near a sink location.
(4) Contain a paper towel dispenser and soap dispenser
or, if the room does not contain a sink, a wet-wipe
dispenser.
(5) Contain outlets for voice or data access to allow
for possible multipurpose use.
