Horse Feed Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Horse Feed Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Horse Feed Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rise of equestrian sports and numerous emerging markets have significantly fuelled the growth of the global horse feed market. From a sturdy $8.69 billion in 2024, this market is set to leap onto $9.25 billion by 2025, enjoying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of a hefty 6.5%. These impressive figures not only mirror the growing global equine population but also underscore the increase in outdoor activities revolving around horses.

Looking ahead, the horse feed market is expected to maintain its strong growth, with projections hinting at a leap to $12.19 billion by 2029 at a higher CAGR of 7.1%. Various factors contribute to this optimistic outlook: the rising popularity of e-commerce and digital marketing, an increase in disposable income across different demographics, and higher participation in recreational activities. Another strong driver is the aging horse population, which necessitates specialized nutrition. Market trends to watch include personalized nutrition, nutraceuticals and supplements, clean label products, biosecurity measures, and smart feeding technologies.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Horse Feed Market?

A notable contributor spurring the growth of the global horse feed market is the steadily increasing horse population. As four-legged hoofed mammals, horses require nourishing feed for their health and growth. Quality horse feed offers essential nutrients, including protein, vitamins, calcium, and minerals to improve their overall health and longevity. The American Horse Council Foundation, a US-based foundation involved in scientific, charitable, and educational activities in the horse industry, reveals that the horse population in the US alone reached a staggering 6.6 million in 2023. This growth is anticipated to propel the growth of the horse feed market significantly.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Horse Feed Market Share?

Major corporations operating in the global horse feed market—such as Allen And Page Ltd., Baileys Horse Feeds, Big V Feeds Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Equifirst Private Limited, Farmvet Agro Private Limited, ForFarmers N.V., HorseTech Nutrition, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, and Rowen Barbary Ltd.—are consistently innovating and introducing advanced products to stay ahead in this competitive market. Focus is on technologies to optimize gut health and overall nutrition for horses, thereby enhancing their performance, well-being, and digestion. The launching of the Microbiome Quotient MQ Platform by Purina Animal Nutrition LLC in June 2024 is an excellent example of innovation in this area.

How Is The Global Horse Feed Market Segmented?

The global horse feed market caters to various requirements segmented by type, nutrition type, ingredients, form, and application. Categories include Performance, Senior or Old, Professional, Mare And Foal, and Other Types. Nutrition types differentiate between High Fiber, Low Starch, High Protein, and High Fats feeds. Ingredients include Cereals, Supplements, Cakes or Meals, and Other Ingredients. The market also offers different forms of feed: Pellets, Cubes, and Powder. In terms of application, there are both Online Sales and Offline Retail avenues.

Delving deeper into the segments, subsegments include High-Energy Feed, Grain-Based Feed, Specialized Supplements under Performance; Nutrient-Rich Feed for Older Horses, Soft and Easy-To-Digest Formulas under Senior or Old; Competition Feed, Premium Formulas for High-Performance Horses under Professional; Nutritional Feed For Pregnant Mares, Starter Feed for Foals under Mare and Foal. Other types offer Specialty Diets and Forage-Based Feeds.

What Are The Leading Region In The Horse Feed Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global horse feed market. Other regions in this market report cover Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

