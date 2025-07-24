Senate Bill 866 Printer's Number 1082

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1082

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

866

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE AND BOSCOLA,

JULY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JULY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

schedules of controlled substances and for secure storage of

xylazine; and adding provisions relating to medetomidine.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(3) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding subclauses to

read:

Section 4. Schedules of Controlled Substances.--The

following schedules include the controlled substances listed or

to be listed by whatever official name, common or usual name,

chemical name, or trade name designated.

