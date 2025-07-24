Senate Bill 866 Printer's Number 1082
PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1082
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
866
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE AND BOSCOLA,
JULY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JULY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
schedules of controlled substances and for secure storage of
xylazine; and adding provisions relating to medetomidine.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(3) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding subclauses to
read:
Section 4. Schedules of Controlled Substances.--The
following schedules include the controlled substances listed or
to be listed by whatever official name, common or usual name,
chemical name, or trade name designated.
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
