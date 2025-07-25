Pullman Khao Lak Resort Committed to Preserving Nature’s Beauty for Generations to Come

Pullman Khao Lak Resort Pullman Khao Lak Resort Team

Pullman Khao Lak Resort has received the prestigious Green Globe certification, a global standard for sustainability in the travel and tourism industry.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pullman Khao Lak Resort is proud to announce that it has officially received the prestigious Green Globe certification, a global standard for sustainability in the travel and tourism industry. The 253-room resort, including luxurious villas set along the stunning Andaman coastline in Thailand, has earned this recognition for its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, community engagement and sustainable practices.“We are honored to receive this certification, which highlights our continuous efforts to not only offer exceptional guest experiences but also ensure that our operations respect the environment and contribute to the well-being of the local community,” said Maverik Mukherjee, General Manager of Pullman Khao Lak Resort. “This achievement underscores our promise to provide an unforgettable stay while minimizing our ecological footprint.”The Green Globe certification reflects the resort’s dedication to six core pillars of sustainability: People & Communities, Food & Beverage, Environment, Culture, Health & Safety, and Protection of Natural Resources. Pullman Khao Lak has implemented a wide range of initiatives, including waste reduction programs, sustainable sourcing of food and materials, and local community support projects.Safeguarding the unspoiled Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park, where the hotel is situated, is a main priority. Pullman Khao Lak Resort has implemented green initiatives that tackle the threat of ocean pollution and waste generation. Every week, Pullman Khao Lak Resort organizes beach cleaning events that involve both employees and guests. This initiative helps to maintain the pristine beauty of the Andaman coastline and protect local marine life. The resort’s commitment to preserving the environment extends beyond the property and these community driven clean-up activities are a key part of its ongoing environmental stewardship efforts.Pullman Khao Lak Resort has completely eliminated single-use plastics including plastic straws in all guest areas. This initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste. By using eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable straws and refillable bottles, the resort contributes to global efforts to minimize plastic pollution and promote sustainable tourism practices.In line with its Sustainability Management Plan (SMP), the hotel successfully reduced its energy consumption by over 6% in 2024. This achievement was made possible by the implementation of advanced energy management systems, which monitor and optimize energy use across the resort. By incorporating energy-efficient technologies and encouraging staff and guests to adopt more responsible behaviors in their daily lives, Pullman Khao Lak continues to make significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint.Located in lush tropical surroundings, green spaces at the resort are entirely covered in native plant species that have been carefully selected to thrive in local conditions requiring minimal water and maintenance. This enhances the aesthetic appeal of the property, supports biodiversity and helps conserve local ecosystems. By choosing native plants, Pullman Khao Lak ensures that its landscaping efforts are both environmentally sustainable and culturally aligned with the region’s natural heritage.For more information about sustainability initiatives at the resort, please visit Sustainability at Pullman Khao Lak About PullmanPullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today, Pullman features more than 150 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world, including flagship properties such as Pullman Paris Montparnasse, Pullman Singapore Orchard, Pullman Suzhou Zhonghui in Greater China and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.pullman.com | all.com | group.accor.comMedia Contact:Maverik MukherjeeGeneral ManagerT: +66 76 592 233E. Maverik.Mukherjee@accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.