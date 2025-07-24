Submit Release
Poland: Sub-regional Restoring Family Links Conference hosted by the Polish Red Cross

Supported by the ICRC Warsaw, the Polish Red Cross (PRC) hosted a regional conference in Warsaw between 14-16 May, bringing together Restoring Family Links (RFL) service coordinators from 8 National Societies (Polish, Romanian, Moldovan, Hungarian, Slovak, Czech, Lithuanian and Latvian). This pilot event marked a significant step forward in enhancing collaboration on the separated and missing persons in armed conflicts and disasters within the Movement.

