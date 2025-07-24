Poland: Sub-regional Restoring Family Links Conference hosted by the Polish Red Cross

Supported by the ICRC Warsaw, the Polish Red Cross (PRC) hosted a regional conference in Warsaw between 14-16 May, bringing together Restoring Family Links (RFL) service coordinators from 8 National Societies (Polish, Romanian, Moldovan, Hungarian, Slovak, Czech, Lithuanian and Latvian). This pilot event marked a significant step forward in enhancing collaboration on the separated and missing persons in armed conflicts and disasters within the Movement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.