Chosen by Café Owners Worldwide, Kuvings CB1000 Redefines Commercial Blending

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings is expanding its footprint in both South Korea and international café markets with its high-performance Professional Auto Vacuum Blender, Chef CB1000 . The blender is rapidly gaining popularity in cafés across South Korea, where it has been praised for boosting operational efficiency and delivering consistent beverage quality.One notable example is Morning Tree Café, South Korea, where the adoption of the Chef CB1000 has significantly improved order turnaround speed while maintaining high-quality standards. Café owners cite the blender's sleek design—harmonizing seamlessly with modern kitchen interiors—and its effective noise-reducing sound enclosure as key reasons for choosing Kuvings.The Chef CB1000 is a commercial-grade vacuum blender that removes oxygen from the container before blending. This minimizes oxidation and discoloration while preserving the freshness and nutritional value of ingredients. The result is a smoother, more vibrant juice or smoothie that meets professional standards.Beyond South Korea, the CB1000 has made its way into top-tier international markets, including the online store of Williams Sonoma in the United States, and is actively used in professional juice bars and restaurants across Germany and France.At Blum, a renowned restaurant in Marseille, France, the CB1000 is used not only for beverages but also for preparing sauces and seasonings. Staff members have highlighted the intuitive quick-start button, which allows for seamless and efficient operation in fast-paced kitchen environments.Recognized for its outstanding performance, the Chef CB1000 has been selected as the official blender of the 2025 Korea Coffee League, a prestigious competition in South Korea’s café industry. As a Gold Sponsor, Kuvings is strengthening its brand presence and credibility within the South Korean market.A Kuvings representative stated, “The auto-opening sound enclosure is designed for busy café settings, enhancing both hygiene and workflow efficiency. Once blending is complete, the enclosure automatically opens, allowing baristas to move swiftly to the next task—making it an ideal solution for high-volume environments.”Meanwhile, Kuvings is not only known for its blenders but also exports slow juicers to over 90 countries worldwide.

