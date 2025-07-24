MPD Investigating B Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a residence located in the 4600 block of B Street, Southeast, to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered human remains. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 65-year-old Charles Granger of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25109737

