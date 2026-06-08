Suspects Sought in K Street Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an attempted robbery in Northwest.

On Friday, May 22, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victims were seated in their car in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspects approached the vehicle, threatened that they had a gun, and demanded property from the victims. The victims did not comply, and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26069671

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