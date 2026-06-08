TRAFFIC ADVISORY: UFC Freedom 250

Residents and Visitors Should Plan Ahead, Ride Metro, and Sign Up for Alert DC

From Friday, June 12, 2026, through Sunday, June 14, 2026, events related to the “UFC Freedom 250” will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:



For the map of the road closure please visit the DC 250 Traffic Closures page.

From Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

From Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 p.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

On Friday, June 12, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Independence Avenue, SW

On Friday, June 12, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Memorial Bridge

Parkway Drive from Potomac River Freeway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit 4B to Maine Avenue/12th Street (all traffic diverted to westbound I-395)

From Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 p.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from H Street to New York Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Steet to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

From Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 p.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from H Street to New York Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

F Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW (no westbound traffic)

E Street from 14th Steet to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

From Saturday, June 12, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 9th Street, NW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit E Street /I -66 (all traffic sent toward I-66 West)

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit E Street /I -66 (all traffic sent toward I-66 West)

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue (all traffic sent toward Whitehurst Freeway/ I-66)

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward E Street / Whitehurst Freeway (all traffic sent toward Whitehurst Freeway)

From Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

H Street from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

From Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

H Street from 18th Street to 15th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to H Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

15th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Vermont Avenue from I Street to H Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street to 14th Street, NW

On Saturday, June 12, 2026, and Sunday, June 14, 2026, the following streets may be closed intermittently closed to vehicle traffic for public safety:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit 4B to Maine Avenue/12th Street (all traffic diverted to westbound I-395)

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.