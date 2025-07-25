Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,032 in the last 365 days.

Good cooperation, exceptional bilateral relations between Serbia, France

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić spoke today with Director of the Directorate for Continental Europe at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France Brice Roquefeuil about strengthening political relations between Serbia and France, the vulnerability of the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's path towards EU membership and current geopolitical topics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Good cooperation, exceptional bilateral relations between Serbia, France

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more