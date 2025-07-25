Good cooperation, exceptional bilateral relations between Serbia, France

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić spoke today with Director of the Directorate for Continental Europe at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France Brice Roquefeuil about strengthening political relations between Serbia and France, the vulnerability of the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's path towards EU membership and current geopolitical topics.

