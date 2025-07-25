Your Admission Team's Summer Playlist

Looking for new tunes to make your summer feel a bit more special? The Office of Admission has you covered! Whether you’re heading on a road trip, hanging out with friends, or just looking for something to jam out to, our admission counselors have got the perfect playlist for you.

Visiting campus this summer? Learn more about Spokane on our website.

This song brings me back to a couple summers ago and reminds me of summer afternoons by the lake in Spokane. Also, it just so happens to be featured in one of my favorite movies, Top Gun 2!Anytime I hear this song, it puts an immediate smile on my face. It's an oldie, but it makes me "feel good.”This song is my favorite summer song because of the happy memories I had when driving around with friends and listening to this. Between Daft Punk’s bright chords, Nile Rodgers’ groovy funk and Pharrell Williams’ smooth vocals, it makes for a summer classic.A classic tune for the summertime from arguably the best vocalist of all time. Marvin has a soft and nice tone that creates great music that can be played while driving in the summer with the windows down.This song reminds me of summertime growing up, days at the river with family. The Beach Boys are one of my mom's favorite bands. Their songs have an energy like no other and bring summer vibes with them!This song takes me back to the summer after my first year of high school. My family decided to drive from Spokane to Houston to visit family, and this song was one we listened to often because my mom and younger sister loved Michael Jackson at the time. It was a wonderful trip, and this song always brings me back to all of the fun and laughter we shared along the way.It makes me want to roll my windows down in my car and bop my head to the music and it feels like life is great.Whenever I hear this song, I think back to the summer of '23 when I would ride around Kendall Yards and downtown Spokane on Lime Scooters, listening to this track on repeat. This song reminds me to focus on and celebrate the good things I have in life.An old-time bop from the eccentric 60s/70s genius Harry Nilsson, this tune gives me such summer energy and always helps me find a rhythm in the long sunny summers of Spokane!This song reminds me of summertime, hanging out with family and friends with no to-do list. Just hanging out.Summer vibes in a song! This song brings me back to a few summers ago with lots of fun memories camping, swimming, and spending time with friends and family.Such positive energy in a song! Be prepared to feel the uncontrollable need to run up a mountain!A classic Coldplay vibe featuring Beyonce – what more could you want?! This song is guaranteed to have you smiling (and probably dancing) while soaking up the summer sun.